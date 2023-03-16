Turner analyst Charles Barkley is picking the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship in his bracket. Barkley revealed his bracket in-studio while providing analysis for the NCAA Tournament.

Barkley let out a loud “roll tide” after picking Alabama to win it all.

Charles Barkley’s Pick

Charles Barkley March Madness Bracket 2023

Charles Barkley Attended Auburn University

Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama, so siding with the Tide makes sense.

However, Barkley’s Alabama pick is ironic because he attended the Tide’s heated rival, Auburn University. Alabama and Auburn are members of the SEC Conference, separated by only 127 miles.

Barkley attended Auburn from 1981-1984. During his tenure, Barkley led Auburn to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1984. Barkley’s No. 34 jersey is retired at Auburn.

Charles Barkley March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

In his Final Four, Barkley likes No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 1 Houston, and No. 3 Gonzaga.

The surprise team is No. 6 Kentucky, who Barkley picks to defeat No. 5 Duke in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.

Alabama To Win National Championship +550

In the final game, Charles is siding with Alabama to defeat Gonzaga in the National Championship.

Alabama enters the game as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after a 29-5 season, capped off with an SEC Tournament Championship.

Alabama is led by arguably the best player in the country, freshman sensation Brandon Miller. The first-team All-American averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The Crimson Tide also live and die behind the arc as they rank 11th in 3-pointers made per game with 10.1.

If Alabama wins the tournament, it will be its first National Championship in school history.

