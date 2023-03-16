Turner analyst Charles Barkley is picking the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship in his bracket. Barkley revealed his bracket in-studio while providing analysis for the NCAA Tournament.
Barkley let out a loud “roll tide” after picking Alabama to win it all.
Charles Barkley’s Pick
The Best March Madness Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$2,500 In Free Bets18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $50018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Charles Barkley March Madness Bracket 2023
🗣 “ROLL TIDE”
Chuck is going with @AlabamaMBB as his pick for National Champion 🤣 @NBAonTNT #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FfdtIoU48K
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023
Charles Barkley Attended Auburn University
Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama, so siding with the Tide makes sense.
However, Barkley’s Alabama pick is ironic because he attended the Tide’s heated rival, Auburn University. Alabama and Auburn are members of the SEC Conference, separated by only 127 miles.
Barkley attended Auburn from 1981-1984. During his tenure, Barkley led Auburn to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1984. Barkley’s No. 34 jersey is retired at Auburn.
Charles Barkley March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks
In his Final Four, Barkley likes No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 1 Houston, and No. 3 Gonzaga.
The surprise team is No. 6 Kentucky, who Barkley picks to defeat No. 5 Duke in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.
Alabama To Win National Championship +550
In the final game, Charles is siding with Alabama to defeat Gonzaga in the National Championship.
Alabama enters the game as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after a 29-5 season, capped off with an SEC Tournament Championship.
Alabama is led by arguably the best player in the country, freshman sensation Brandon Miller. The first-team All-American averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The Crimson Tide also live and die behind the arc as they rank 11th in 3-pointers made per game with 10.1.
If Alabama wins the tournament, it will be its first National Championship in school history.
College Basketball Betting Guides 2023
- College Basketball Betting Guide – Best NCAA Basketball Betting Sites Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best College Basketball Betting Picks – In-depth NCAAB Betting Picks Guide.
- The Latest NCAAB Odds – Compare the Best College Basketball Odds.
- NCAAB Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How to Win College Basketball Moneyline Bets.
- College Basketball Futures Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Basketball Futures Bets.
- College Basketball Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win College Basketball Spread Bets.
- College Basketball Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Basketball Totals Bets.