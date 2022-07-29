Charles Barkley Will Remain at TNT, Decides Not to Join LIV Golf

Golf News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen
Charles Barkley won’t be leaving TNT for LIV Golf.

After playing the Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Barkley ended his discussions with the controversial golf league and will remain an NBA analyst at TNT.

Barkley drew fierce criticism from the national media after he was targeted by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to be part of the Saudi-backed league’s superstar broadcasting crew.

While an official offer was never on the table, Barkley met with Norman and entertained ongoing discussions about joining David Feherty and Arlo White at LIV Golf.

Read on to find out more about Barkley’s situation with LIV Golf below.

Barkley Decides Not To Join LIV Golf

For a while, it seemed like Barkley moving to LIV Golf was going to be a done deal.

However, an offer failed to materialize this week, leaving Barkley with little choice but to end discussions and remain at TNT.

Barley’s decision delivered a blow to the new golf league, which has been gaining momentum since signing several PGA Tour stars.

While LIV Golf could offer Barkley guaranteed cash, the former NBA star may have been forced into a corner by his sponsors, who may have no longer supported him had he struck a deal.

Barkley had this to say about keeping TNT in limbo last week:

“Not only are they concerned, my sponsors are concerned. I’ve heard from Subway, Capital One, Dick’s Sporting Goods. At some point, I’m gonna have to make a decision, plain and simple.”

LIV Golf Broadcasting Team

LIV Golf has announced a 14-event schedule for the 2023 season.

Two former NBC broadcasters, Arlo White and David Feherty, are among the confirmed members of the LIV Golf broadcasting team.

The voice of the Premier League in the US, White joined LIV Golf as the play-by-play commentator and will be on board for the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Fehery joined LIV Golf after spending over more than two decades covering PGA Tour events. Feherty was an on-course reporter for the PGA Tour on CBS from 1997 until 2015. He also spent time on NBC Sports and the Gold Channel during that span.

The initial LIV Golf broadcast team consisted of Arlo White, Jerry Foltz, and Dom Boulet.

At LIV Golf Bedminster, White and Feherty will handle the broadcast duties, along with analysis from Jerry Foltz, Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
