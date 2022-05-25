Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times, Odds and Weather

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Thursday. The best golfers in the world return to the Dallas region after being in Oklahoma last week for the PGA Championship. One interesting storyline in the last three days is the fact that two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will miss the next month because of a knee injury. Here are the tee times and odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge, and the weather forecast for Dallas, Texas. Odds courtesy of mybookie.ag.

Tee Times for Round 1

8:20 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, Trey Mullinax

8:31 a.m. – Brian Harman, Cameron Tringale, Sahith Theegala

8:42 a.m. – Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini

8:53 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley

9:04 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

9:15 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson

9:26 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire

9:37 a.m. – K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

9:48 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Kevin Streelman, Harold Varner III

9:59 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Paul Barjon, James Piot

12:50 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Wyndham Clark, Davis Riley

1:01 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney

1:12 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman, Chris Kirk

1:23 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Carlos Ortiz, Nick Taylor

1:34 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

1:45 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira

1:56 p.m. – Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

2:07 p.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, John Huh

2:18 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Camilo Villegas, Kramer Hickok

2:29 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, David Lipsky, John Pak

Tee No. 10

8:20 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Doc Redman, Lee Hodges

8:31 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthias Schwab, Taylor Moore

8:42 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Harry Higgs

8:53 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler

9:04 a.m. – Sam Burns, Talor Gooch, Billy Horschel

9:15 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

9:26 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak

9:37 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker

9:48 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Vince Whaley, Erik Compton

9:59 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Min Woo Lee, Tyler Strafaci

12:50 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy

1:01 p.m. – James Hahn, Danny Lee, Scott Stallings

1:12 p.m. – Pat Perez, Brian Stuard, Bill Haas

1:23 p.m. – Matt Jones, J.T. Poston, Martin Trainer

1:34 p.m. – Michael Thompson, Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd

1:56 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Tyler Duncan, Chez Reavie

2:07 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Hayden Buckley

2:18 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger

2:29 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Austin Smotherman, Richard Bland

Golf Odds

Here are the top 12 odds for golfers to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Justin Thomas +1150

Scottie Scheffler +1175

Jordan Spieth +1200

Collin Morikawa +1550

Viktor Hovland +2000

Will Zalatoris +2400

Sam Burns +2800

Max Homa +3000

Sung-jae Im +3500

Webb Simpson +3500

Daniel Berger +3500

Talor Gooch +3500

Weather

Thursday–29°C/85°F

Friday–32°C/90°F

Saturday–34°C/94°F

Sunday–34°C/94°F