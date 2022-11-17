NCAAF

Charlotte 49ers Announces Michigan Assistant Biff Poggi As Head Coach

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Charlotte Announces Michigan Assistant Biff Poggi As Head Coach
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Charlotte 49ers football program is hoping for more fortune with their new head coaching hire. On Thursday. they announced the hire of Francis “Biff” Poggi as the third head coach in program history.

Poggi was most recently an assistant under Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, where he got his start in college football. In 2016, Michigan hired him as an analyst for a Wolverines team that clinched an Orange Bowl berth. He returned as an assistant coach in 2021 and has been a part of the coaching staff for the last two seasons. Including this season, where the Wolverines are 10-0 and ranked #3 in the country. He initially coached high school football in Maryland. Poggi started his career with the Gilman School in 1996 and remained there until 2015. He returned to the high school ranks in 2017 for St. Frances Academy and coached there until 2020.

The Charlotte 49ers are one of the newer football programs in Division I, established in 2013 and joining the Conference USA in 2015. As a result, the program has not seen a lot of success at either the FCS or FBS level. The team has only one winning season in their history so far, a 7-6 season in 2019.

This season currently ranks among the worst for the 49ers. They are currently 2-9 and have lost by an average of over 24 points, including a 52-point loss to Western Kentucky on November 4th. Then-head coach Will Healy was fired in October after starting the season 1-7.

The hire of Poggi is a big splash for a program that will be moving into the American Athletic Conference next season. In addition to Charlotte, five other Conference USA schools will be joining the AAC- UAB, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, and UTSA.

Topics  
NCAA NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
lane kiffin alabama

ESPN’s Pete Thamel Says Next Auburn Coach Will be Lane Kiffin, Matt Rhule or Hugh Freeze

Author image David Evans  •  1h
NCAAF
cfp college football playoff trophy
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Announced For Week 12 – LSU and Alabama Move Up
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 16 2022
NCAAF
uva shooting victims
UVA News: Head Football Coach Tony Elliott Discusses Shooting That Killed Three Cavaliers Players
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 15 2022
NCAAF
drake maye 6
College Football Team of the Week – Who Were the Best NCAAF Players in Week 11?
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 15 2022
NCAAF
california golden bears helmet
California Golden Bears Fire Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL Coach Angus McClure
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 14 2022
NCAAF
Young adult men friends watching American football
Complete Week 12 College Football TV Schedule – Time and Channel For Every NCAAF Game
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 14 2022
NCAAF
jaden rashada
Florida Gators Get QB Recruit Jaden Rashada After He Backs Out of Miami Commitment
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top