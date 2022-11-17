Charlotte 49ers Announces Michigan Assistant Biff Poggi As Head Coach

The Charlotte 49ers football program is hoping for more fortune with their new head coaching hire. On Thursday. they announced the hire of Francis “Biff” Poggi as the third head coach in program history.

Poggi was most recently an assistant under Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, where he got his start in college football. In 2016, Michigan hired him as an analyst for a Wolverines team that clinched an Orange Bowl berth. He returned as an assistant coach in 2021 and has been a part of the coaching staff for the last two seasons. Including this season, where the Wolverines are 10-0 and ranked #3 in the country. He initially coached high school football in Maryland. Poggi started his career with the Gilman School in 1996 and remained there until 2015. He returned to the high school ranks in 2017 for St. Frances Academy and coached there until 2020.

Michigan’s Biff Poggi to Lead Charlotte 49ers Football Program 🔗https://t.co/C2MMtd0WEF pic.twitter.com/v8RWQsGHjE — Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) November 15, 2022

The Charlotte 49ers are one of the newer football programs in Division I, established in 2013 and joining the Conference USA in 2015. As a result, the program has not seen a lot of success at either the FCS or FBS level. The team has only one winning season in their history so far, a 7-6 season in 2019.

This season currently ranks among the worst for the 49ers. They are currently 2-9 and have lost by an average of over 24 points, including a 52-point loss to Western Kentucky on November 4th. Then-head coach Will Healy was fired in October after starting the season 1-7.

The hire of Poggi is a big splash for a program that will be moving into the American Athletic Conference next season. In addition to Charlotte, five other Conference USA schools will be joining the AAC- UAB, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, and UTSA.