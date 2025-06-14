Chase Elliott and Carl Edwards didn’t know each other all that well during the brief time that their driving careers overlapped.

Elliott has recently gotten to know Edwards a bit better, however. And Elliott has nothing but positive things to say about how Edwards, a two-time Cup Series championship runner-up, is doing as an analyst for Amazon Prime’s short-term coverage of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Friday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, site of Sunday’s Cup Series race in Mexico City, Elliott heaped praise on Edwards for his performance in his new role.

What Did Chase Elliott Say About Carl Edwards, The NASCAR TV Analyst?

From his abrupt and unexpected retirement after the 2016 season until just a few weeks ago, Carl Edwards had little involvement in the NASCAR world.

During this long stretch, many people wondered about his whereabouts and if he would ever resurface at the race track on a regular basis. Edwards, after all, is not on social media and has always been very private about his life outside of racing.

So when Edwards joined the panel of analysts for the five races Amazon Prime is broadcasting in 2025, many folks in the NASCAR garage welcomed him back with open arms.

Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s perennial most popular driver, is among those who not only is glad to have Edwards more visible but is impressed by how Edwards is handling his new gig, which began at the Coca-Cola 600 and ends next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

“I have not gone back and watched the (Amazon Prime) races thus far,” Elliott said in Mexico City. “But I will say this: Everyone that has come up to me — you know, friends or fans or whatever that have watched the races over the last few weeks — have had nothing but incredible things to say.

“And it seems like (the coverage) has been really well done. At least that’s kind of been the perception that’s out there that I’ve heard. So, I think Carl has a big role in that. I think he does a really good job.”

That's Carl Edwards THE BROADCASTER to you 😅#NASCARonPrime pic.twitter.com/nCQWYBD3YM — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 27, 2025

Chase Elliott’s Appreciation And Respect For Carl Edwards Are Nothing New

Even though Chase Elliott and Carl Edwards were not all that well-acquainted during the one season they raced together, Elliott learned enough about Edwards back then to value his talents and perspective.

“He’s always been a guy that I’ve appreciated and admired,” said Elliott, who recalls having some conversations with Edwards in 2016. “Just kind of how he’s handled his business, I think, has been admirable over the years.

“He is a great storyteller. He’s always been very professional, and he does good in front of cameras. But he’s also a good guy away from that, too. I think he’s a good choice for Amazon.”

Although Elliott had no contact with Edwards during the years Edwards spent completely away from the sport, Elliott would like for the two to keep in touch once Amazon Prime’s NASCAR coverage ends.

“I’ve enjoyed talking to him over the last couple weeks, and I look forward to spending some more time with him at some point down the road,” Elliott said. “I think he has a lot of great insight. He raced for a long time. He stepped away, but his re-involvement now, I think he’s learned kind of how things have changed … what’s changed and what hasn’t.

“I enjoy talking to people like that — that just have a different perspective — because you can always learn something from them. He’s definitely been a fun guy to talk to.”