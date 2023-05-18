Featured

Chase The Chaos Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
El-Camino-Real-Derby-2023-CHASE-THE-CHAOS

The field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has been revealed, including the post positions and the initial morning line odds.

Taking place on Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes serves as the second leg of the prestigious triple crown. This year, the 148th running of the race will feature a lineup of exceptional three-year-old Thoroughbreds, showcasing the talents of some of the finest horses in the sport.

Let’s take a look at Chase The Chaos.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Chase The Chaos Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Chase the Chaos, a bay gelding, is a promising contender in the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20. With a solid racing career so far, including three victories and six top-three finishes in eight starts, he enters the race with the potential to pull off an upset.

Although relatively lesser-known compared to some of the more high-profile horses in the field, Chase the Chaos has demonstrated consistency and competitiveness throughout his career. His ability to consistently finish in the top three highlights his reliability and competitive spirit on the racetrack.

In terms of strengths, Chase the Chaos has shown a strong finishing kick in his races, allowing him to make up ground in the stretch and compete for victory. His ability to maintain a consistent pace and handle various track conditions adds to his versatility as a racehorse.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play
Mage +130 BetOnline logo
First Mission +250 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +575 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1400 BetOnline logo
Perform +2000 BetOnline logo
Coffeewithchris +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos +5000 BetOnline logo

Chase The Chaos Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Chase The Chaos will be jockeyed by Sheldon Russell. Following in his father’s footsteps, Russell embarked on a career as a jockey. His father, Dean Russell, had a successful career as a jockey, riding in various countries such as England, South Africa, and Germany.

Born in Louisiana but raised in Newmarket, England, Sheldon Russell immersed himself in the world of horse racing. He attended a racing school in England, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience. He had his first race mounts and achieved his maiden win in July 2005 at Catterick, England.

Seeking further opportunities, Russell made his way to the United States under the guidance of renowned trainer Michael Dickinson. He joined Tapeta Farm in Maryland, where he continued to refine his craft and develop as a jockey.

In 2011, Russell achieved a significant milestone by leading the riding standings at major Maryland tracks, securing 126 victories, and winning all three meets. He further added to his accomplishments by claiming the riding title at Colonial Downs. This successful year also saw him set a personal record for career wins, reaching a total of 195 victories.

Horse Chase The Chaos
Post Position 2
Odds +5000
Jockey Sheldon Russell
Trainer Ed Moger, Jr.
Owner(s) Ference, Adam and Dory, Bill
Breeder Mr. & Mrs. Dale N. Krapf
Pedigree Astern – Live The Moment, by Uncle Mo
Auction Price $10,000

Chase The Chaos Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

With a career record of 8 starts, 3 wins, and 1 third-place finish, Chase the Chaos has shown promise and success on the racetrack. His notable victory at the El Camino Real Derby in 2023, where he emerged as the winner over competitors such as Gilmore and Harcyn, further establishes his abilities and potential to run strong an finish well at the 2023 Preakness.

Career Record 8(3-2-1)
Career Earnings $123,950
Earnings Per Start $15,494
Running Style Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 98

Chase The Chaos Horse Pedigree

Astern (AUS)

2013

 Medaglia d’Oro (USA)

1999

 El Prado (IRL)

1989

 Sadler’s Wells (USA)

1981
Lady Capulet (USA)

1974
Cappucino Bay (USA)

1989

 Bailjumper (USA)

1974
Dubbed In (USA)

1973
Essaouira (AUS)

2006

 Exceed And Excel (AUS)

2000

 Danehill (USA)

1986
Patrona (USA)

1994
Alizes (NZ)

2001

 Rorys Jester (AUS)

1982
La Baraka (AUS)

1994
Live The Moment (USA)

2016

 Uncle Mo (USA)

2008

 Indian Charlie (USA)

1995

 In Excess (IRL)

1987
Soviet Sojourn (USA)

1989
Playa Maya (USA)

2000

 Arch (USA)

1995
Dixie Slippers (USA)

1995
From Jump Street (USA)

2009

 Jump Start (USA)

1999

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Steady Cat (USA)

1993
Miss Marta (USA)

1993

 Cure the Blues (USA)

1978
Slew Song (USA)

1987

Chase The Chaos Past Performances and Results

Chase the Chaos had a promising 2-year-old season in 2022, winning two out of five races and achieving notable placements in stakes races. He finished third in the Golden Nugget Stakes and second in the Gold Rush Stakes, both held at Golden Gate Fields and contested on the synthetic surface.

In his final race of the year, Chase the Chaos showcased his potential by securing a convincing 7 ½-length victory in an allowance-optional claiming race at Golden Gate over a distance of one mile on December 30.

As a 3-year-old, Chase the Chaos made his season debut in the El Camino Real Derby, a qualifying points race for the Kentucky Derby, on February 11 at Golden Gate. Under the guidance of jockey Armando Ayuso, he demonstrated a strong closing kick, rallying from sixth position to win by 1 ½ lengths. This victory marked his first stakes win, and he completed the 1 1/8-mile race on the Tapeta Footings synthetic surface in a time of 1:51.68.

Chase the Chaos’ success on the synthetic surface at Golden Gate Fields suggests that he performs well on that type of track. His El Camino Real Derby win also highlighted his ability to rally from behind and finish strongly.

Track

 Date Race Race Type Grade Finish

Equibase Speed Figure
Golden Gate 4/29/2023 10 California Derby (Black Type) Black Type 8 80
Santa Anita 3/4/2023 6 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 7 82
Golden Gate 2/11/2023 8 El Camino Real Derby (Listed) Listed 1 98
Golden Gate 12/30/2022 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 95
Golden Gate 12/3/2022 8 Gold Rush Stakes (Black Type) Black Type 2 93
Golden Gate 11/12/2022 8 Golden Nugget Stakes (Black Type) Black Type 3 70
Canterbury Park 9/17/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 40
Canterbury Park 8/28/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 64
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
21_0515_Rombauer_ww-2527

Preakness 2023: Contenders, Longshots, & Best Bets

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 16 2023
Featured
preakness-general-051722-getty-ftr
Preakness 2023 Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 15 2023
Featured
hawaii idaho Sports Betting super bowl
Week 1 NFL Opening Odds & Lines 2023: Opening Lines For International Games, Black Friday, Christmas Day Released
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2023
Featured
Lamar Jackson
NFL Schedule Release 2023: 4 Storylines We’re Watching
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2023
Featured
usa_today_18196019.0
MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 11
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 11 2023
Featured
What Aaron Judge Wants From the San Francisco Giants, Says J.P. Morosi
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 11
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 11 2023
Featured
Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
Broncos Re-Sign Safety Kareem Jackson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top