The field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has been revealed, including the post positions and the initial morning line odds.

Taking place on Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes serves as the second leg of the prestigious triple crown. This year, the 148th running of the race will feature a lineup of exceptional three-year-old Thoroughbreds, showcasing the talents of some of the finest horses in the sport.

Let’s take a look at Chase The Chaos.

Chase The Chaos Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Chase the Chaos, a bay gelding, is a promising contender in the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20. With a solid racing career so far, including three victories and six top-three finishes in eight starts, he enters the race with the potential to pull off an upset.

Although relatively lesser-known compared to some of the more high-profile horses in the field, Chase the Chaos has demonstrated consistency and competitiveness throughout his career. His ability to consistently finish in the top three highlights his reliability and competitive spirit on the racetrack.

In terms of strengths, Chase the Chaos has shown a strong finishing kick in his races, allowing him to make up ground in the stretch and compete for victory. His ability to maintain a consistent pace and handle various track conditions adds to his versatility as a racehorse.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.



Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +250 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

Chase The Chaos Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Chase The Chaos will be jockeyed by Sheldon Russell. Following in his father’s footsteps, Russell embarked on a career as a jockey. His father, Dean Russell, had a successful career as a jockey, riding in various countries such as England, South Africa, and Germany.

Born in Louisiana but raised in Newmarket, England, Sheldon Russell immersed himself in the world of horse racing. He attended a racing school in England, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience. He had his first race mounts and achieved his maiden win in July 2005 at Catterick, England.

Seeking further opportunities, Russell made his way to the United States under the guidance of renowned trainer Michael Dickinson. He joined Tapeta Farm in Maryland, where he continued to refine his craft and develop as a jockey.

In 2011, Russell achieved a significant milestone by leading the riding standings at major Maryland tracks, securing 126 victories, and winning all three meets. He further added to his accomplishments by claiming the riding title at Colonial Downs. This successful year also saw him set a personal record for career wins, reaching a total of 195 victories.

Horse Chase The Chaos Post Position 2 Odds +5000 Jockey Sheldon Russell Trainer Ed Moger, Jr. Owner(s) Ference, Adam and Dory, Bill Breeder Mr. & Mrs. Dale N. Krapf Pedigree Astern – Live The Moment, by Uncle Mo Auction Price $10,000

Chase The Chaos Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

With a career record of 8 starts, 3 wins, and 1 third-place finish, Chase the Chaos has shown promise and success on the racetrack. His notable victory at the El Camino Real Derby in 2023, where he emerged as the winner over competitors such as Gilmore and Harcyn, further establishes his abilities and potential to run strong an finish well at the 2023 Preakness.

Career Record 8(3-2-1) Career Earnings $123,950 Earnings Per Start $15,494 Running Style Closer Equibase Speed Figure 98

Chase The Chaos Horse Pedigree

Astern (AUS) 2013 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Essaouira (AUS) 2006 Exceed And Excel (AUS) 2000 Danehill (USA) 1986 Patrona (USA) 1994 Alizes (NZ) 2001 Rorys Jester (AUS) 1982 La Baraka (AUS) 1994 Live The Moment (USA) 2016 Uncle Mo (USA) 2008 Indian Charlie (USA) 1995 In Excess (IRL) 1987 Soviet Sojourn (USA) 1989 Playa Maya (USA) 2000 Arch (USA) 1995 Dixie Slippers (USA) 1995 From Jump Street (USA) 2009 Jump Start (USA) 1999 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Steady Cat (USA) 1993 Miss Marta (USA) 1993 Cure the Blues (USA) 1978 Slew Song (USA) 1987

Chase The Chaos Past Performances and Results

Chase the Chaos had a promising 2-year-old season in 2022, winning two out of five races and achieving notable placements in stakes races. He finished third in the Golden Nugget Stakes and second in the Gold Rush Stakes, both held at Golden Gate Fields and contested on the synthetic surface.

In his final race of the year, Chase the Chaos showcased his potential by securing a convincing 7 ½-length victory in an allowance-optional claiming race at Golden Gate over a distance of one mile on December 30.

As a 3-year-old, Chase the Chaos made his season debut in the El Camino Real Derby, a qualifying points race for the Kentucky Derby, on February 11 at Golden Gate. Under the guidance of jockey Armando Ayuso, he demonstrated a strong closing kick, rallying from sixth position to win by 1 ½ lengths. This victory marked his first stakes win, and he completed the 1 1/8-mile race on the Tapeta Footings synthetic surface in a time of 1:51.68.

Chase the Chaos’ success on the synthetic surface at Golden Gate Fields suggests that he performs well on that type of track. His El Camino Real Derby win also highlighted his ability to rally from behind and finish strongly.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Figure Golden Gate 4/29/2023 10 California Derby (Black Type) Black Type 8 80 Santa Anita 3/4/2023 6 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 7 82 Golden Gate 2/11/2023 8 El Camino Real Derby (Listed) Listed 1 98 Golden Gate 12/30/2022 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 95 Golden Gate 12/3/2022 8 Gold Rush Stakes (Black Type) Black Type 2 93 Golden Gate 11/12/2022 8 Golden Nugget Stakes (Black Type) Black Type 3 70 Canterbury Park 9/17/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 40 Canterbury Park 8/28/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 64