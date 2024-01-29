NFL News and Rumors

ChatGPT Predicts Taylor Swift’s Presence at 2024 Super Bowl Between Chiefs and 49ers Will Lead to Record-Breaking Viewership

David Evans
Sports Editor
The 2024 Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is set to captivate audiences, especially with superstar Taylor Swift likely to be in attendance to cheer on boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This combination of high-profile sports teams and a global music icon has the potential to smash previous viewership records. According to ChatGPT, the viewership record for the Super Bowl is under threat thanks to Swifties tuning in.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has had its say about the upcoming viewership numbers on Super Bowl LVIII. With Taylor Swift rumored to be able to make it from Japan in time for the game, we wondered if the Swifties would tune in and increase the viewing figures. So we asked ChatGPT for its thoughts and here is the result.

ChatGPT Predicts Taylor Swift Fans Will Watch Super Bowl in Their Droves

“Given the data and trends we have:

  • Super Bowl LVI in 2022: Approximately 112.3 million viewers.
  • Super Bowl LVII in 2023: Approximately 113 million viewers, a slight increase from the previous year.

Considering Taylor Swift’s significant influence and the observed boost in NFL viewership due to her involvement, it’s speculative but reasonable to predict that the Super Bowl in 2024 could attract an even larger audience. If we assume a similar rate of increase as seen from 2022 to 2023, plus an additional boost due to Taylor Swift’s influence, a conservative estimate might suggest an increase of around 3-5% in viewership.

Therefore, a speculative prediction for the 2024 Super Bowl viewership might be in the range of approximately 116 to 119 million viewers. This estimate accounts for both the existing upward trend in Super Bowl viewership and the potential additional viewers drawn by Taylor Swift’s attendance. Remember, this is a speculative prediction and actual results could vary based on numerous factors.”

– ChatGPT’s thoughts on Super Bowl LVIII Viewing Figures

Should even the lower estimate be the case, it would be a record-breaking number of viewers for a Super Bowl. It would exceed the previous record of 114.4 million viewers in 2015 when the New England Patriots beat that Seattle Seahawks thanks to a late Malcolm Butler interception.

Topics  
49ers Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
