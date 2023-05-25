Sun Belt Conference:

Key Points: The Sun Belt Conference could add Jacksonville State who have been strong performers in the FCS.

New Teams: Jacksonville State

Rationale: This would bolster the conference’s football competitiveness and also increase their regional presence.

Conference USA:

Key Points: Conference USA could potentially add North Alabama and Sam Houston State, who have shown strength in FCS play.

New Teams: North Alabama, Sam Houston State

Rationale: The addition of these teams would not only increase the competitiveness of football in the conference but also ensure better regional alignment.

Mid-American Conference (MAC):

Key Points: MAC could potentially add Youngstown State and Northern Iowa to expand its geographical reach and increase football competitiveness.

New Teams: Youngstown State, Northern Iowa

Rationale: Both these schools have a strong tradition of competitive football at the FCS level and would strengthen the conference’s overall standing.

Independents:

Key Points: Some teams may choose to go independent. This path would be reasonable for teams with unique situations or those who want to control their scheduling and media rights.

New Teams: Liberty

Rationale: Liberty has experienced recent success in football and has substantial financial backing, making it a prime candidate for independence.

Keep in mind that these realignments are hypothetical and based on the situation described. In reality, there are numerous factors, including politics, traditions, and financial considerations, that play crucial roles in conference realignments.

Here is a brief summary of what each conference gains and loses:

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC): Gains: Notre Dame, UCF, West Virginia Loses: NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Big Ten Conference: Gains: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas Loses: None

Southeastern Conference (SEC): Gains: NC State, Virginia Tech Loses: Vanderbilt

Pac-12 Conference: Gains: Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, BYU Loses: None

Big 12 Conference: Gains: SMU, Rice, Colorado State, Boise State Loses: West Virginia, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State

American Athletic Conference (AAC): Gains: Army, Navy, Appalachian State, Louisiana Lafayette Loses: UCF, SMU

Mountain West Conference (MWC): Gains: North Dakota State, Montana Loses: Colorado State, Boise State

Sun Belt Conference: Gains: Jacksonville State Loses: Appalachian State, Louisiana Lafayette

Conference USA (C-USA): Gains: North Alabama, Sam Houston State Loses: Rice

Mid-American Conference (MAC): Gains: Youngstown State, Northern Iowa Loses: None

Independents: Gains: Liberty Loses: Notre Dame, Army, Navy



TSD Commentary

The big winner under the ChatGPT college football realignment plan would like be the Pac-12. They lose no schools, but gain a couple of college football markets with strong teams in Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

The Big Ten makes a leap forward on the college basketball front by securing Kansas, but the teams it attracts don’t offer much on the football front with perennial SEC whipping boys Vanderbilt finally jumping ship.

The SEC in true SEC fashion capitalizes on an ACC in turmoil and takes a couple of schools in NC State and Virginia Tech to get a foothold in some new markets. However, the ACC does similar by adding West Virginia and finally makes Notre Dame a full member.

There are wins also for several FCS schools, who make the leap to FBS. These include:

North Dakota State (Moving to the Mountain West Conference)

Montana (Moving to the Mountain West Conference)

Jacksonville State (Moving to the Sun Belt Conference)

North Alabama (Moving to the Conference USA)

Sam Houston State (Moving to the Conference USA)

Youngstown State (Moving to the Mid-American Conference)

Northern Iowa (Moving to the Mid-American Conference)

That’s a big transition for a lot of schools in a short space of time!

While this AI-generated conference realignment is quite fantastical, it offers a fun and fascinating look at what the future of college football could potentially look like if tradition took a backseat to other factors.

Although such a scenario is unlikely to unfold in reality, envisioning it allows us to appreciate the complex interplay of competition, geography, market considerations, and tradition that shapes the world of college football as we know it.

College Football Betting Guides 2023