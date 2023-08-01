The South Carolina Gamecocks’ quarterback, Spencer Rattler, is not just known for his on-field prowess, but also his exciting off-field ventures, particularly his NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. He recently acquired a spectacular matte black G-Wagon SUV from Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz, thanks to his ongoing NIL agreement. The vehicle, a symbol of Rattler’s rise to fame, retails for an impressive $139,000, though some enhancements might push its value close to $150,000.

Rattler’s Deal with Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz Leads to New G-Wagon

The deal with Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz unfolded last December. It involved a fan meet-and-greet, and even saw Rattler, at one point, cruising around Columbia in a garnet-hued G-Wagon. This Monday, however, he swapped it for the sleek, black variant, a moment he couldn’t resist sharing on an Instagram story. The photo caption praised Dick Dyer Associates for the “new G-Wag,” which certainly stirred up his followers.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has picked up his new matte black G-Wagon today from Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz thanks to an NIL deal. Current retail price for the 2023 G-Wagon is $139K. More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/n0tNu9vyzX pic.twitter.com/knFuD88jWt — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) July 31, 2023

Rattler’s decision to return for another season in South Carolina signifies his commitment to the Gamecocks. Last year, the Gamecocks posted a solid 8-5 record, and with Rattler at the helm once again, they’re aiming for an even better outcome. He declared his comeback this past January, choosing to postpone his NFL ambitions to hone his skills further with the Gamecocks.

Rattler NIL Valuation of $1 Million

Rattler isn’t a stranger to NIL deals. Over two years, he’s bagged more than a dozen of them. His partnership roster includes significant names like Raising Cane’s, FanJolt, and Garnet Trust. His NIL adventures began in 2021 when he teamed up with Fowler Automotive in Norman, Oklahoma. And they continued when he transferred to South Carolina.

With these deals stacking up, On3 NIL Valuation ranks Rattler 17th in college football NIL rankings, with a market valuation of around $1 million.

Rattler’s soaring NIL valuation isn’t all about his sports talent. He also boasts a vast social media following of 580,000, making him an attractive option for brands. Athletes have seen a significant surge in such lucrative deals as part of the NIL Era.

So, the star quarterback of South Carolina Gamecocks continues to make waves, not just with his passing accuracy and touchdown records, but also with his lucrative off-field endorsements. With his new luxury ride, Rattler has set the bar high for NIL deals.

As he gears up to lead the Gamecocks in the 2023 season, fans are eager to see how he maneuvers both his on-field and off-field goals with equal finesse.

Spencer Rattler and his new G-Wagon are more than just a player and his car; they’re the embodiment of the flourishing NIL era that continues to redefine college sports.

