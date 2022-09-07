News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sacked by American owner Todd Boehly

Owen Fulda
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly has sacked boss Thomas Tuchel after the Premier League club lost 1-0 to Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night.

Tuchel’s spell in charge of the Blues saw the club win the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Super League during his first season in charge.

Chelsea spent £300m in the transfer market over the summer but have now parted ways with the German manager just six days after the transfer window closed.

His spell in charge saw him oversee exactly 100 games for the Stamford Bridge side, of which he won 60, drew 24 and lost 16.

It is thought Boehly, who bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich three months ago, had decided to sack Tuchel ahead of last night’s match due to a difference of opinion regarding the direction of the club.

A club statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter is the current favourite to replace Tuchel, with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also in the running.

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Owen Fulda

An experienced sports journalist working in the industry for nearly 10 years. Featured in publications from the UK to Australia, including at the Daily Star and Express.
View All Posts By Owen Fulda

Owen Fulda

An experienced sports journalist working in the industry for nearly 10 years. Featured in publications from the UK to Australia, including at the Daily Star and Express.
View All Posts By Owen Fulda

Related To News

News

How To Bet On NFL In Delaware | Delaware Betting Sites Guide

Olly Taliku  •  3min
News
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner says he has to earn his nickname in the NFL
Jon Conahan  •  17h
News
Dak Prescott excited to quiet haters for Cowboys
Jon Conahan  •  21h
News
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On NFL In Alabama | Alabama Betting Sites Guide
Owen Fulda  •  19h
News
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injures Leg Against Notre Dame
David Evans  •  Sep 4 2022
News
How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Massachusetts For NFL Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Sep 4 2022
News
Notre Dame v Ohio State – Odds, Picks & Predictions
David Evans  •  Sep 3 2022
More News