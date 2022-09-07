Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sacked by American owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly has sacked boss Thomas Tuchel after the Premier League club lost 1-0 to Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night.

Tuchel’s spell in charge of the Blues saw the club win the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Super League during his first season in charge.

Chelsea spent £300m in the transfer market over the summer but have now parted ways with the German manager just six days after the transfer window closed.

His spell in charge saw him oversee exactly 100 games for the Stamford Bridge side, of which he won 60, drew 24 and lost 16.

It is thought Boehly, who bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich three months ago, had decided to sack Tuchel ahead of last night’s match due to a difference of opinion regarding the direction of the club.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

A club statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter is the current favourite to replace Tuchel, with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also in the running.