Chelsea Champions League Odds: Blues +1600 after generous draw

Chelsea have been drawn in Group E for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League competition, and will face AC Milan, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb as they begin their journey to win a third title.

Who Will Chelsea Face?

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021 after defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final thanks to Kai Havertz’s priceless goal to hand Thomas Tuchel the most prized possession in Europe during his first season in charge.

In Group E, Chelsea will face Italian side AC Milan, Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, and Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea Champions League Odds

Thomas Tuchel’s side are currently +1600 to win the competition with BetOnline, behind the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker Chelsea +1600 AC Milan +6600 RB Salzburg +15000 Dinamo Zagreb +100000