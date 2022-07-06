Chet Holmgren NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Up 46% after Summer League Debut

Chet Holmgren was selected second overall by the Thunder in last month’s draft, and after his Summer League debut, his NBA Rookie of the Year odds increased 46%. According to multiple sportsbooks, Holmgren’s Rookie of the Year odds are up from +550 last week to +375 on Tuesday morning.

In the Thunder’s 98-77 win over the Jazz, Holmgren finished his performance with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a Summer League record 6 blocks. Not to mention, he shot 78% from the field and was 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Furthermore, Cameron Woods — coach of the Thunder Summer League team — was thrilled by his performance. “I thought he was really good offensively,” said Woods after the game. “The thing that impressed me the most with him was how well he played within our style.”

Per the BetOnline sportsbook, Holmgren’s odds moved from +575 to +300. Now, the former Gonzaga center is the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023 after just one Summer League game. These odds are subject to change depending on whether or not the rookie can continue to play at a high level.

Additionally, the center is 7′ tall and weighs 195 lbs. Holmgren ranked first overall in the RSCI top 100 list of 2021. In his freshman season at Gonzaga, the Minnesota native averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game. The full NBA Rookie of the Year odds list is featured below.

NBA Rookie Odds Play Chet Holmgren +300 Paolo Banchero +450 Jabari Smith Jr. +600 Jaden Ivey +650 Keegan Murray +800 Bennedict Mathurin +1400 Shaedon Sharpe +1600 Dyson Daniels +2000 Johnny Davis +2500 Ochai Agbaji +2500 Mark Williams +2500 Jalen Williams +2800 Jalen Duren +3300 AJ Griffin +4000 Ousmane Dieng +4000 EJ Liddell +5000 Blake Wesley +5000 Jeremy Sochan +5000 Jaden Hardy +5000

Holmgren is now the favorite to win Rookie of the Year

Moreover, unless Paolo Banchero (+450) or Jabari Smith Jr. (+600) have standout performances in Las Vegas on Thursday, Chet Holmgren might just remain the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 20223. Bettors should review his performances in the NCAA.

Maybe the player should have been favored to win the award all along. While at Gonzaga, Holmgren led the WCC in total rebounds (317), rebounds per game (9.9), total blocks (117), blocks per game (3.7), true shooting percentage (69%), player efficiency rating (31.3) and defensive rating (78.7).

Holmgren led the NCAA in defensive efficiency rating as well. As for selections, he was named to the WCC All-Freshman Team, first-team All-WCC and consensus second-team All-American. And Holmgren won WCC Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA scouts were wondering if the center’s low body mass would pose a problem against aggressive centers in the paint. However, Holmgren is exceeding expectations. He was unphased by Jazz rookie Kofi Cockburn on the court.

The second overall pick is playing with confidence. This is a good sign for the Thunder. Plus, thousands of bettors out there are rooting for him to succeed in the 2022-23 NBA season. For articles similar to “Chet Holmgren NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Up 46% after Summer League Debut,” go to the main page.

