The Chicago Bears are “leaning toward” trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have received interest from multiple NFL teams about trading for the first pick.

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

Chicago Bears Hold All Of The Power With The No. 1 Pick In NFL Draft

By owning the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears hold all of the power. If they choose to keep the pick, they will have the ability to draft a potential franchise-altering player. If Chicago trades the pick, the Beats will receive a haul that would include multiple draft picks, which are very valuable for a Bears’ team that finished 3-14 in 2022.

The wild card in this situation is Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Though his passing numbers were average (2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns) in 2022, Fields excelled as a runner, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

Though Fields is talented, he will become a free agent in three years, assuming the Bears pick up his fifth-year option. Having a talented quarterback on a rookie contract allows the team to spend money on other positions, which the Bears desperately need.

The Bears could reset the contract clock at quarterback by drafting a QB like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

In January, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he would need to be “blown away” by a quarterback prospect to move away from Fields.

Many Teams Need Quarterbacks

If the Bears keep Fields, many teams trying to move up via trade will draft one of the aforementioned quarterback prospects.

The Houston Texans at No. 2, the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4, the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, the Detroit Lions at No. 6, the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7, the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8, and the Carolina Panthers at No. 9 all either need a new starting quarterback or would benefit by drafting their next QB of the future.