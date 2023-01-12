Chicago Bears Set To Name Kevin Warren As New President/CEO

The Chicago Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO, and he’ll replace Ted Phillips, who’s set to retire in February.

Phillips has been with the Bears for almost 40 years, and has been doing his current role of president and CEO since 1999, where he’s been pivotal in Soldier Field renovations in the early 2000’s, as well as the purchasing of the Arlington Heights property in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news Thursday.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO. A major hire for the organization and for Warren, who spent time in the NFL prior to college football as a top executive for the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Warren will be a great hire and successor of Phillips, with 23 years of NFL experience under his belt, where he’s been involved in various roles dating back to 1997. He’s worked with the Minnesota Vikings as their executive vice president of legal affairs and chief administrative officer from 2005-14, and then their chief operating officer from 2o15-19.

He’s got expert experience in stadium development, and played a huge role at the Vikings in the development of U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016. This will go a long way at the Bears, with the franchise looking to start developing a new stadium with their recent purchase of their Arlington Heights property.

Warren has been one of the most influential executives in college sports in recent years. He was heavily involved in getting the Big Ten lucrative new TV deals, adding USC and UCLA to the formerly Midwestern-focused conference, and also hammered out the plan that allowed the conference to play its 2020 season after it was initially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Content You May Like