Chicago Bears Sign Buffalo Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds To Four-Year Deal

Dan Girolamo
The Chicago Bears found their next middle linebacker as they are signing Buffalo Bills free agent Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Edmunds will be receiving $50 million guaranteed.

Chicago Bears Signed Multiple Players, Including Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds comes over from the Bills, where he quickly became one of the team’s best defenders and leaders. In five seasons, Edmunds started 74 games, finishing with 565 total tackles, including 359 solo.

The two-time Pro Bowler is also known for his pass coverage, with five career interceptions and 35 passes defended.

Edmunds is not the only move the Bears made on Monday.

Chicago signed former Philadephia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year, $19.5 million contract, with 12 million guaranteed. The Bears also signed former Tennessee Titans offensive guard Nate Davis to a three-year, $30 million contract.

The Bears entered free agency with over $100 million in cap space, the most in the NFL.

Chicago Bears Traded No. 1 Overall Pick

Today’s signings are days removed from the Bears’ trading the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 pick, No. 61 pick, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Bears gained a true weapon for quarterback Justin Fields in Moore and received multiple highly-valued draft picks.

General manager Ryan Poles is looking to significantly upgrade a roster that finished 3-14, losing 10 straight games to close the season.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
