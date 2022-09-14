NFL picks

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Green Bay when the Chicago Bears meet the Green Bay Packers  in this NFC North Division matchup.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Pick 1: Bears over 42 points 

Chicago pulled off a stunning home upset victory over San Francisco, and Green Bay scored just seven points on the road against Minnesota. 

Over is 4-0 in Bears last 4 games as a road underdog and 4-1 in Packers last 5 vs. NFC North.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Bears over 42 points to exceed the total.  

Back Bears over 42 points @ +100 With Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 2: Bears Over 21.5 points 

The offenses at this point are likely miles ahead of the respective defenses, and we look for plenty of FH offense from both teams. 

Over is 5-2 in Packers last 7 vs. NFC and 22-8 in Bears last 30 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Our tip is to play Bears FH over 21.5 points in this Sunday NFL contest. 

Bears FH over 21.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 3: Packers -10 points 

Packers QB Aaron Rogers was embarrassed last week and will look to take it out at home against a Bears offense that can’t score with Green Bay. 

The Packers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games following a straight-up loss and 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Green Bay -10 points in this NFC North matchup.

Green Bay -7 points @ +110 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Chicago Bears +351 Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Green Bay Packers -500 Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
49ers vs Cowboys free bets nfl betting offers

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image philnaessens  •  33min
NFL picks
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How To Make $750 Betting On Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS
Author image Andy Newton  •  13min
NFL picks
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  1h
NFL picks
RAIDERS
Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
NFL teams NEW
NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL picks
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top