Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Green Bay when the Chicago Bears meet the Green Bay Packers in this NFC North Division matchup.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Pick 1: Bears over 42 points

Chicago pulled off a stunning home upset victory over San Francisco, and Green Bay scored just seven points on the road against Minnesota.

Over is 4-0 in Bears last 4 games as a road underdog and 4-1 in Packers last 5 vs. NFC North.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Bears over 42 points to exceed the total.

Back Bears over 42 points @ +100 With Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 2: Bears Over 21.5 points

The offenses at this point are likely miles ahead of the respective defenses, and we look for plenty of FH offense from both teams.

Over is 5-2 in Packers last 7 vs. NFC and 22-8 in Bears last 30 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Our tip is to play Bears FH over 21.5 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

Bears FH over 21.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 3: Packers -10 points

Packers QB Aaron Rogers was embarrassed last week and will look to take it out at home against a Bears offense that can’t score with Green Bay.

The Packers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games following a straight-up loss and 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Green Bay -10 points in this NFC North matchup.

Green Bay -7 points @ +110 With Bovada

