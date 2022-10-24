Heat

Christian Koloko Fined and Caleb Martin Suspended After Raptors-Heat Altercation

Heat vs Raptors
Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin have both received their punishments from the NBA today, following an altercation that spilled over into the crowd during the Heat vs Raptors game on Saturday.

It all kicked off between the Raptors and the Heat this weekend, as Koloko and Martin got into an altercation with each other on the edge of the court. Martin was clearly unimpressed with something Koloko had said, as the 27-year old tackled the rookie into the first row of fans.

Both players were ejected following a lengthy review of the situation, with punishments being set for the players today. Koloko received a rather hefty $15,000 fine from the league but Martin was less lucky, as the Heat star was handed a one game suspension for his involvement.

Another to pick up a suspension was Nikola Jovic who left the bench to come to his teammates aid during the fight. Jovic and Martin will now miss the repeat fixture against the Raptors, with the side’s meeting again on Monday night in Miami.

