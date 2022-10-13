The Washington Commanders travel to Chicago to battle the Bears. Both teams have had a tumultuous year, to say the least. The Commanders have plenty of talent, but cannot quite put the pieces together yet. The Bears are rebuilding with a second-year quarterback leading the charge.

Justin Fields finds himself in one of the most difficult situations there is in the NFL currently. Not only is he a second-year quarterback still learning, but Chicago’s receiver corps is one of the least desirable in the entire league. As for Washington, they have Carson Wentz, who will most likely be a bridge quarterback, leading their offense who has been up and down this season to put it nicely. Despite all of this, there are still some positives to this Thursday night matchup which could result in an entertaining game.

Bears vs Commanders Game Info

• Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

• Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

• Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

• TV: Amazon Prime Video

Commanders Looking For Elusive Second Win of the Season

Not many expected the Washington Commanders to make much noise this season. However, not many expected them to start out as slow as they have either. The Commanders currently bring up the rear in the surprisingly competitive NFC East and the offense has been extremely inconsistent despite the weapons they do possess.

The one bright side has been their defense. In the loss against the Tennessee Titans, Washington’s defensive unit accumulated five sacks. The defense has to be salivating at the possibility of replicating this feat against a younger and more inexperienced quarterback. Defensive end, Montez Sweat, was a revelation last week and will be looking to have another big day for the Commanders.

How Good are the Bears?

Many fans speculated at the start of the year that Chicago would actually be competing for the first pick in the draft. That is how bad the roster looked on paper. However, they have somewhat surprised people so far this year.

They still do not look like a playoff team by any means. However, the Bears certainly do not look as bad as many were predicting. Justin Fields has been making nice strides and they possess some solid young talent. The team is also averaging 157.4 yards rushing per game thanks to the efforts of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

Predictions For Bears vs Commanders

This could end up being a close game for all the wrong reasons like last Thursday night. The Commanders’ defense trying to contain Chicago’s run game should be a fun battle to analyze and watch. Not to mention, the quarterback duel between Fields and Wentz could be interesting. All in all, it will come down to whoever commits the least amount of turnovers and penalties. With Chicago having a home-field advantage, look for them to win a close one with either a game-winning field goal or even a fourth-down stop defensively. Both squads will be motivated considering they are both coming off losses.

