The Chicago Bulls are still seeking possible trade partners for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, it still appears as if no other team in the Association is interested at the moment, just like this summer. Part of what may be deterring teams away from LaVine is his contract. Currently, the shooting guard is in the middle of a hefty four-year, $78 million contract with the Bulls. As for Vucevic, he is an aging big man and many feel as if his prime is behind him. Both players are terrific individual performers, but the Bulls are a team ready to rebuild that happens to have a top-10 protected in the next NBA Draft. As a result, Chicago is going to be aggressive in finding potential suitors for the two former All-Stars.

Zach LaVine’s Career Numbers

One can see why Zach LaVine would be enticing to certain NBA teams if he had a more team-friendly contract. The two-time All-Star has averaged 20.5 points, 3.9 assists, 4.1 total rebounds per game, and also tallied an effective field goal percentage of 53.7 percent. This season, LaVine is logging averages of 22.7 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.9 boards per game while shooting 44.0 percent from three-point territory. LaVine also possesses some solid advanced statistics. He has a career player efficiency rating of 17.3, a career true shooting percentage of 58.2 percent, and a career win-share total of 33.0. While Zach LaVine’s days in Chicago could be numbered, he has come a long way from simply being a highflyer relying solely on his athleticism like he did in his younger days.

Nikola Vucevic’s Career Numbers

It is easy to forget that Nikola Vucevic has made two All-Star teams. Is he Nikole Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Joel Embiid, or Domantas Sabonis? Certainly not. However, he can still serve as a reliable big as a third or fourth option on the correct squad. For Vucevic’s career, he has tallied 17.2 points, 2.8 assists, 10.5 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. This year, the Bulls big man is authoring totals of 20.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 58.0 percent from the field. For his career, Vucevic has also averaged a player efficiency rating of 20.1, a true shooting percentage of 54.7 percent, and a win-share total of 74.6. All in all, Nikola Vucevic still has plenty left in the tank and could benefit a team in the right environment.