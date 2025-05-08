News

Chicago Sports Fans React To Selection Of Pope Leo XIV

Wendi Oliveros
Pope Leo XIV

The world came to a standstill on Thursday as the 267th Pope was introduced in Rome.  Cardinal Robert Prevost was introduced as Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope.

He was born in Chicago, and shortly after his introduction, Chicago sports fans began showing their pride and asking some critical questions about his Chicago MLB allegiance.

Did he grow up as a Chicago Cubs or White Sox fan, something his brother John already cleared up. Despite reports listing him as a Cubs fan, his brother says he is a White Sox fan.

Others talked about the Pope and the Chicago Bears.

Bears Fans Have “Da Pope”

Playing off the beloved “Da Bears” theme of Coach Mike Ditka’s 1980s era, there is an illustration of the Pope with Ditka look-alikes.

Others marveled that what was deemed as impossible, the selection of an American-born (Chicago-born) Pope, happened before the Bears got a 4,000-yard passing season from one of its quarterbacks.

The Pope went to school at Villanova, so there is a possibility he could also be a Philadelphia sports fan.  Any hint of that would break the hearts of Chicagoans.

A Unique Day

Nearby at the Italian Open, the stadiums’ big screen televisions showed live coverage of the Pope’s first appearance as tennis was being played.  This is believed to be another first-ever occurrence.

 

