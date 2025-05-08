Chicago Sports Fans React To Selection Of Pope Leo XIV

The world came to a standstill on Thursday as the 267th Pope was introduced in Rome. Cardinal Robert Prevost was introduced as Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope.

He was born in Chicago, and shortly after his introduction, Chicago sports fans began showing their pride and asking some critical questions about his Chicago MLB allegiance.

Did he grow up as a Chicago Cubs or White Sox fan, something his brother John already cleared up. Despite reports listing him as a Cubs fan, his brother says he is a White Sox fan.

Obviously the biggest question surrounding Chicago native Robert Prevost now that he is Pope Leo XIV: Cubs or White Sox? His brother gave the definitive answer to @WGNNews‘ @DanaRebikWGN pic.twitter.com/DvMiGZ0qHY — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 8, 2025

Others talked about the Pope and the Chicago Bears.

Bears Fans Have “Da Pope”

Playing off the beloved “Da Bears” theme of Coach Mike Ditka’s 1980s era, there is an illustration of the Pope with Ditka look-alikes.

Others marveled that what was deemed as impossible, the selection of an American-born (Chicago-born) Pope, happened before the Bears got a 4,000-yard passing season from one of its quarterbacks.

Chicago produced a Pope before a QB who throws for 4000 yards. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 8, 2025

The Pope went to school at Villanova, so there is a possibility he could also be a Philadelphia sports fan. Any hint of that would break the hearts of Chicagoans.

Villanova is about to be insufferable. pic.twitter.com/OXJcVEFdZ4 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 8, 2025

A Unique Day

Nearby at the Italian Open, the stadiums’ big screen televisions showed live coverage of the Pope’s first appearance as tennis was being played. This is believed to be another first-ever occurrence.

The news is being screened on the side of Campo Centrale (with sound) at the Italian Open in Rome as the new pope Robert Prevost is announced. A match is currently being played inside that stadium. I think it’s fair to say that this is probably a first for a tennis tournament. pic.twitter.com/yhVVO7agZx — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) May 8, 2025