Chiefs, George Karlaftis Agree to Four-Year Deal

Mathew Huff
George Karlaftis has been an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite defense throughout his three-year career. His impact has now been rewarded with a four-year, $93 million contract extension, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes an annual salary of $22 million, with incentives that could push the total to $23.5 million per year. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had high praise for the star defensive end.

“He’s a heck of a player and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profiting from that,” Reid said. “Our team is also profiting from him being around. It’s a win-win. He’s a relentless player. You can trust him, and he’s reliable. You know he’s going to do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing it.”

Karlaftis has developed into a star on Kansas City’s defensive front under the guidance of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. His effort and impact have now been handsomely rewarded with this lucrative new deal.

Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis Agree to Four-Year, $93 Million Deal

George Karlaftis’ Impact

Karlaftis’ career is off to an impressive start. Few third-year players can say they are already two-time Super Bowl champions. Last season, the former Purdue standout ranked 13th among 211 edge rushers with at least 61 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Karlaftis also recorded 8.0 sacks, five pass deflections, and nine tackles for loss last year. Over his career, he has amassed totals of 24.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 15 passes defended, and 24 tackles for loss. George Karlaftis has already left his mark on the league and looks poised for many more great seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Chiefs’ Defense be a Top-10 Unit Again This Year?

As long as Steve Spagnuolo remains at the helm of the Kansas City Chiefs defense, they will continue to be a dependable unit. Last season, Kansas City ranked ninth in total team defense. With Spagnuolo maximizing the talents of players like George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, and Trent McDuffie, the Chiefs’ defense should once again rank among the league’s best this coming season. The unit already boasts a wealth of Super Bowl experience, which is a significant advantage. Even as some key players age, experience remains invaluable in the NFL. Given these factors, it would be no surprise to see the Kansas City Chiefs field one of the top defenses next season. Especially with a player like George Karlaftis entering his prime.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
