Chiefs Mecole Hardman Doubtful To Play In Super Bowl LVII

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII, they will most likely be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman. After missing Thursday’s practice due to a pelvis injury, coach Andy Reid told reporters he “doubts” Hardman will be ready to play against the Eagles.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl,” Reid said. “He was not going to be denied the other day. That’s a tribute to the kid. He push himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

Willie Gay was limited in practice today. Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L'Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney did not practice. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2023

Hardman Dealing With Pelvis Injury

Hardman has been dealing with a lower abdomen injury throughout the second half of the NFL season. The receiver did not play a game from Week 9 through the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Hardman returned for the AFC Championship, playing 15 offensive snaps. Hardman finished with two catches for 10 yards and two rushing attempts for seven yards before exiting with a pelvis injury.

Hardman finishes his 2022 campaign with 25 receptions, 297 yards, and four touchdowns. The AFC Championship could be Hardman’s last game as a Chief, as the wide receiver will become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Chiefs Should Get Back Two Receivers From Injury

While Hardman is unlikely to play in the Super Bowl, things are on track for receivers Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster to return vs. the Eagles. Toney injured his ankle and hamstring during the AFC Championship. While Toney missed practice on Thursday, he participated in the team’s walkthrough earlier in the day.

Smith-Schuster injured his knee against the Bengals, forcing him to leave the game. While he missed practice today, Reid said the receiver is in a “good place.”