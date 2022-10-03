News

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hails QB Patrick Mahomes As “The Houdini Of Our Era”

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Free NFL Picks: Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After a topsy-tervy start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs turned over a strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Sunday night’s 41-31 victory.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did whatever they pleased, racking up 417 total yards with 189 rushing yards and two ground TD’s, while the QB put up 249 passing yards and three more touchdowns with one interception.

The former MVP quarterback made everything look easy, getting the better of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tight end Travis Kelce had plenty of good things to say about his teammate.

“The NFL hasn’t seen anything like Mahomes, I promise you that,” Kelce said after the victory. “You saw it today, he’s the Houdini of our era. The guy just finds ways to make plays throughout the game, big-time third down, big-time goal line plays and just willing our team into the endzone, willing our team to win. That’s our ultimate leader, man.”

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To News

News
1243180970.0

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’m feeling better,’ expects to play Sunday

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 30 2022
News
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On NFL In Alabama | Best Alabama Betting Sites
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Sep 29 2022
News
B839351C-0FB6-41C3-A517-93179AF37F6E
DJ Reader out for majority of Bengals season with knee injury
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 28 2022
News
Jalen Pitre
Top 5 Rookie Performances from Week 3: Chris Olave just misses out on top spot
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 28 2022
News
Cooper Rush
Mike McCarthy says Cowboys backup Qb Cooper Rush: ‘Doesn’t get rattled’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2022
News
Rihanna Super Bowl
Rihanna To Perform In Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 26 2022
News
A Little Early For A Watershed Moment, Isn’t It?
Author image lucabrasi12  •  Sep 24 2022
More News
Arrow to top