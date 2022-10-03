Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hails QB Patrick Mahomes As “The Houdini Of Our Era”

After a topsy-tervy start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs turned over a strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Sunday night’s 41-31 victory.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did whatever they pleased, racking up 417 total yards with 189 rushing yards and two ground TD’s, while the QB put up 249 passing yards and three more touchdowns with one interception.

The former MVP quarterback made everything look easy, getting the better of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tight end Travis Kelce had plenty of good things to say about his teammate.

“The NFL hasn’t seen anything like Mahomes, I promise you that,” Kelce said after the victory. “You saw it today, he’s the Houdini of our era. The guy just finds ways to make plays throughout the game, big-time third down, big-time goal line plays and just willing our team into the endzone, willing our team to win. That’s our ultimate leader, man.”