Chiefs’ Travis Kelce To Host Music Festival In Kansas City

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands and stares.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will host his first music festival, “Kelce Jam,” during the 2023 NFL Draft Weekend, which takes place in Kansas City.

The festival will be held on April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, a metropolitan area of Kansas City.

Travis Kelce’s Music Festival To Feature Performances From Machine Gun Kelly And Rick Ross

Kelce Jam will feature performances from some of the top artists in music, including Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross, and Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne.

“With the draft coming to KC, I think it’s perfect timing for me to throw the biggest music festival that’s ever come here,” Kelce said. “We’ll have some unreal stage productions, Kansas City’s best food, tons of attractions and football-related games. This will be a whole lot of fun.”

Kelce stole a page from former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who threw his draft party in Las Vegas last season.

“I took note from what Gronk did last year,” he said. “I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It’s a special event for the city to host. … I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.”

Travis Kelce’s Ventures Outside Of Football Continue To Grow

Kelce’s festival is hot off the heels of the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

Outside of football, Kelce’s popularity has skyrocketed this past season thanks to his podcast New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce also hosted Saturday Night Live on March 4, adding his list to the names of professional athletes to host SNL, which includes Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, and Peyton Manning.

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
