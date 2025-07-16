Chiefs, Trey Smith Agree to Four-Year, $94 Million Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly signing their star guard, Trey Smith, to a four-year extension. The deal is worth $94 million, with $70 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. This contract makes Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The two sides reached an agreement just before the franchise tag deadline, which would have cost the team $23.402 million.

Kansas City seems to have learned from its previous experience using the franchise tag on a key player. Remember, the Chiefs tagged cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in March 2024 but eventually traded him to the Tennessee Titans weeks later. Now, the team retains a vital part of its offensive line. One responsible for protecting arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs Make Trey Smith the Highest-Paid Guard in the NFL

Trey Smith’s Importance to the Chiefs

Trey Smith is arguably the most important player on the Chiefs’ offensive line heading into the new season. He did not allow a single sack during the regular season. Smith also started all 17 games and played in 97 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. If there’s one area for improvement, it would be reducing holding penalties for which he was flagged for four last year. However, he showed good discipline when it came to false starts, drawing only two penalties throughout the regular season.

While the Chiefs’ offensive line was exposed in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it would be unfair to place blame on a single player, especially not Trey Smith. He is one of the best guards currently in the league and should continue to improve as he enters the fifth year of his career.

Can the Kansas City Chiefs Continue Their Dominance Over the AFC?

While the AFC has improved on paper this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the reigning conference champions for a reason. Despite the team aging in some areas, one can never count out a squad led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With that in mind, the Chiefs should still be considered strong contenders heading into next season.

That’s not to say they’re guaranteed a return to the Super Bowl but suggesting they won’t even make the playoffs is an overreaction. Extending a key figure on the offensive line like Trey Smith only boosts Kansas City’s chances. As a result, the AFC is still the Chiefs to lose, at least until proven otherwise.