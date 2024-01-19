The final game of the 2024 Divisional Round features the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs taking on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. Below, we examine the odds for Chiefs vs. Bills and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds

On BetOnline, the Bills are a slight 2.5-point favorite. The Chiefs and the Bills played in Kansas City in Week 14, with Buffalo coming away with a 20-17 victory.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bills vs. Chiefs Predictions And Picks

Bills -2.5 (-120)

The rivalry between Mahomes and Allen will write another chapter on Sunday night. Allen has the edge in the regular season (3-1), while Mahomes has won both postseason matchups (2-0).

The Chiefs famously defeated the Bills in overtime in the 2022 Divisional Round. If you don’t remember, it’s the “13 Seconds Game.”

Things are a little different this time around. First, the game is in Buffalo, marking the first road playoff game in Mahomes’ career. His previous 15 playoff games were played in Kansas City or on a neutral field at the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are led by their defense, not their offense. The Chiefs’ defense ranked second in yards (289.8 yards/game), fourth against the pass (176.5 passing yards/game), and second in scoring (17.3 points/game).

Many will point to the lack of receiver depth as a reason for their offensive struggles. However, the Chiefs still have Kelce, and Rashee Rice is coming on strong. Rice had eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown against the Dolphins last week.

Mahomes is nearly automatic as an underdog – 7-3 SU and 8-1-1 ATS.

The Chiefs are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills 🤔 Patrick Mahomes is 8-1-1 ATS as a dog in his NFL career 💰 (via @EvanHAbrams | @Bet_Labs) pic.twitter.com/bsoiwZmzGg — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Buffalo needed to run the table to make the postseason. Buffalo’s win in Kansas City kicked off a five-game win streak to secure the No. 2 seed and AFC East.

One of the biggest reasons for Buffalo’s turnaround can be attributed to new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has provided the Bills’ offense with an efficient running game. Since Week 10, the Bills have rushed for no less than 105 yards in every game. The Chiefs ranked 18th against the run (113.2 yards/game) in the regular season.

James Cook and Allen are a deadly 1-2 punch in the ground games. When the Bills played the Chiefs in the regular season, Cook and Allen combined for 90 rushing yards and one touchdown. Cook also hauled five catches for 83 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills are banged up. WR Gabe Davis (knee), LB Baylon Spector (back), CB Christian Benford (knee), and S Taylor Rapp (calf) are out. LB Terrel Bernard (ankle), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), and P Sam Martin (left hamstring) are questionable.

This is the Bills’ best chance to beat the Chiefs in the postseason. If not now, when? Even with the injuries, the Bills have been the better team the last six weeks. Because of the Bills’ running game and the Chiefs’ woes at receiver, I like the Bills to get over the hump and beat Kansas City.

Bills vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bet

Travis Kelce Over 6.5 Receptions (+110)

Maybe Kelce was using the regular season as a warmup for the postseason.

In the Wild Card Round, Kelce caught seven passes on 10 targets for 71 yards in a Chiefs’ 26-7 win.

Kecle has caught at least seven receptions in five of his past six playoff games. In big games, Mahomes constantly looks Kelce’s way. With the Chiefs’ inconsistency at wide receiver and Buffalo’s injuries on defense, I’ll take Kelce to make at least seven catches on Sunday.