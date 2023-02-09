Chiefs vs. Eagles: Short Playing History of Super Bowl 57 Foes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be forced into extra film sessions.

Leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl 57, Mahomes, the NFL’s rising version of Michael Jordan, doesn’t know his opponent well. In his five seasons, Mahomes has faced the Philadelphia Eagles just once.

It went down during Week 3 last season.

Remember what occurred?

Chiefs Match Up With Eagles

Mahomes provided his coach, Andy Reid, with a record-setting homecoming.

With Reid hording the pre-game headlines in his return to Philadelphia, Mahomes stole the spotlight by tossing five touchdown passes, leading the Chiefs to a 42-30 victory.

Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and a 131.0 passer rating. His TD passes developed via various motions, overhanded, underhanded and shovel.

His performance was so emotional for Reid, who previously coached the Eagles to a franchise-record 140 wins, he told reporters to take it easy on him during the post-game news conference.

“You want me to cry up here?” Reid joked, as reported by The Associated Press.

Jalen Hurts, then in his second season, went 32 of 48 for 387 yards and two TDs. His passer rating was 105.1.

Other than Mahomes’ showcase effort last season, there’s not much head-to-head film to study. The Chiefs also earned wins in 2017 and 2013.

The teams’ simmering rivalry dates to 1972 when the Eagles earned a 21-20 victory. In nine all-time meetings, the Chiefs hold a 5-4 series advantage, but the Eagles have outscored the Chiefs, 219-218.

Remember the last time the Eagles defeated the Chiefs?

Kevin Kolb Steals Show

It occurred on Sept. 27, 2009.

Guess who was coaching the Eagles? Hint: It’s doubtful he got as emotional after the win.

The quarterbacks? Kevin Kolb, who was filling in for an injured Donovan McNabb, started for the Eagles and Matt Cassel for the Chiefs. Of note, Michael Vick made his return to the NFL after serving 18 months in federal prison for dogfighting. Vick appeared for a few plays, but his presence only played a gimmick role.

Kolb completed 24 of 34 passes for 327 yards and two TDs, leading the Eagles to a 34-14 victory. Kolb, who was benched the next week in favor of McNabb, became the first QB to amass at least 300 yards in his first two NFL starts.

Will Mahomes take time to study the game film of Kolb vs. Cassel in preparation for Super Bowl 57?

He’ll try to remember to make the time.