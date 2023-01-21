Chiefs vs Jaguars: Line Movements, Sharp Money, And Public Betting Percentages

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored by 9.5-points heading into their first playoff game. Despite the large point spread, the public hasn’t been shy about backing the Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game,

According to BetOnline, one of the top sports betting sites, the Chiefs’ moneyline is by far the biggest liability at the sportsbook this weekend. In fact, 90.6 percent of the public is betting on the Chiefs (-500) to win on the moneyline in the Divisional Round.

Scroll down to find the latest odds and betting trends, where the public is betting, and who the sharp money is on for the Chiefs vs Jaguars Divisional Playoff game.

NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs vs Jaguars Odds

Jaguars vs Chiefs: Public Betting Percentages

Moneyline bettors looking to bet against the public action have a chance to win big during the AFC Divisional Playoffs. With the Jaguars offering +390 odds on the moneyline, bettors can win almost 5x their money if Jacksonville can pull off the upset.

However, according to BetOnline, fewer than 10 percent of moneyline bets have come in on Jacksonville. Instead, 90.6 percent of the bets have poured in on Kansas City to win at home versus the Jaguars.

Overall, 53.7 percent of the money has gone down on the Jaguars to cover the spread and 52.3 percent of the money has landed on the over, indicating that the public is leaning towards a high-scoring game.

Find out where the public is betting below.

Chiefs vs Jaguars: Line Movement & Sharp Money Action

With a trip to the AFC Championship on the line, most NFL fans already believe that this game has been decided. 90.6 percent of the moneyline bets have come in on Jacksonville and the public has been leaning slightly towards the over (52.3 percent)

While there isn’t a ton of sharp money action on this game, most of the money has come in on Jacksonville to cover the +9.5-point spread.

On the other hand, the moneyline odds for Jacksonville have held relatively strong at +390, an indication that there could be some value in backing the Jaguars to advance.

Jaguars vs Chiefs: Betting Trends

Kansas City and Jacksonville met earlier in the year with the Chiefs earning a 27-17 victory

The AFC Divisional Round will kick off at 4:30 pm on Saturday for a chance to meet the winner of the Bills and Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

There are some key betting trends to keep an eye on in the Chiefs vs Jaguars game this weekend.

Trevor Lawrence is undefeated when playing on Saturday in high school, college, and the props. The Jaguars have also covered the spread in five of their last six games overall and four of their last five playoff games.

On the other hand, Kansas City has been on a cold streak against the spread, covering just one time in its last nine games at home in Arrowhead Stadium.

Check out all of the key betting trends for the Chiefs vs Jaguars game on Sunday below.

Jaguars Betting Trends

5-1 ATS in the last 6 games overall

6-2 ATS in the last 8 games in January

4-1 ATS in the last 5 Saturday games

4-1 ATS in the last 5 playoff games

Chiefs Betting Trends

9-23-1 ATS in the last 33 vs. AFC

2-10-1 ATS in the last 13 games following a straight up win

1-7-1 ATS in the last 9 home games

1-7-1 ATS in the last 9 home games

Chiefs vs Jaguars O/U Trends