The 2024 AFC Championship will feature the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs taking on the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens. Below, we examine the Chiefs vs. Ravens and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

Chiefs vs. Ravens Odds

We'll be in Baltimore next Sunday as the Ravens host the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on CBS and Paramount+! pic.twitter.com/lqauUZlbRy — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 22, 2024

On BetOnline, the Ravens are a 4-point favorite. Keep an eye on this line, as it could reach -3.5 in favor of Baltimore by the start of the game.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Predictions And Picks

Ravens -4 (-110)

Patrick Mahomes against the spread as an underdog W

W

W

W

P

W

W

W

L

W

W Mahomes is 8-3 SU and 9-1-1 ATS as a dog. ✅ Only 28% of money is on @Chiefs +3.5 at Ravens. pic.twitter.com/nQqpSYG3Cf — John Ewing (@johnewing) January 24, 2024

“Patrick Mahomes is an underdog” might be the scariest phrase in gambling. Mahomes and the Chiefs were underdogs in the Divisional Round and walked out of Buffalo with a 27-24 win.

Mahomes as an underdog is 8-3 SU and 9-1-1 ATS. The best quarterback in the league will be an underdog again on Sunday.

The Chiefs’ defense looked like they would get pushed around by Buffalo, especially after Buffalo’s 14-point second quarter. However, Steve Spagnuolo executed the necessary adjustments in the second half and made three key stops in the fourth quarter to hold the Bills scoreless.

The matchup to watch will be the Chiefs’ defense against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who looked like the league’s MVP in the Divisional Round. Jackson threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-10 win over the Texans.

While Kansas City boasts a good defense, Baltimore’s defense is better. Just ask the Texans, who were held to 10 points, 213 total yards, and 10 first downs in the Divisional Round.

The Ravens’ defense dominated the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions – the two teams in the NFC Championship – in the regular season. Baltimore’s defense became the first team in NFL history to finish first in scoring (16.5), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

Health might be the difference between winning and losing on Sunday. Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney is not expected to play with a pec strain. Running back Isiah Pacheco continues to miss practice with a toe injury. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been limited in practice with a neck injury. These three players are integral to the Chiefs’ success.

Meanwhile, the Ravens could welcome back all-pro tight end Mark Andrews to the lineup. Andrew has been out since November with an ankle injury.

It’s terrifying to bet against Mahomes, especially as an underdog. However, Baltimore has the more talented roster, and they’ve been the better team. I’ll take the Ravens -4.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Best Prop Bet

Patrick Mahomes Under 240.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Once again, betting against Mahomes is a scary proposition.

However, throwing over 240.5 passing yards against Baltimore’s No. 6 ranked passing defense (191.9 yards/game) will be a steep challenge. Mahomes played very well against the Bills but only threw for 215 yards.

Baltimore has studs at every level on that defense, and they led the league in sacks. I’ll take the under on Mahomes’ passing yards in a low-scoring affair.