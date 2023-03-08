According to ESPN, Chris Beard has emerged as the top candidate for the head coaching position at Ole Miss.

ESPN reports that Beard and Ole Miss have been in contact as the university does its “due diligence” on Beard.

Chris Beard Fired By Texas Longhorns

On January 5, 2023, the University of Texas fired Beard as their head coach following a December 12 arrest.

Beard received a third-degree felony charge of assault. His fiancé, Randi Trew, reported to police that Beard choked and bit her, resulting in bruises on her leg and cuts on her face.

Soon after the charges were announced, Beard was suspended by Texas without pay.

However, Trew denied the allegations she told police, saying Beard never strangled her and that she initiated the “physical struggle.” According to Trew, Beard was acting in self-defense.

All charges against Beard were dropped on February 15.

Chris Beard’s Strong Coaching Resume

Before his firing, Beard was one of the top coaches in the country. In his one full season at Texas, Beard guided the Longhorns to a 22-12 record with an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Before his suspension, Beard and the Longhorns started the 2022 season 7-1.

Before Texas, Beard was the head coach at Texas Tech. Under Beard, Texas Tech was 112–55 in five seasons, highlighted by an appearance in the 2019 National Championship, where the Red Raiders fell to the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime 85-77.

Ole Miss mutually parted ways with head coach Kermit Davis on February 24. In five seasons at Ole Miss, Davis went 74-79, with his lone postseason appearance coming during the 2018-2019 season.

