NFL News and Rumors

Chris Berman Picks His Super Bowl Winner

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Chris Berman Super Bowl Winner Hall of Fame.

It wouldn’t be the NFL Super Bowl without a prediction from the “Swami.” On Friday, Chris Berman, the legendary ESPN personality, shared his Super Bowl 2023 winner on ESPN.com.

Berman predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Philadephia Eagles by a score of 29-26.

Berman Believes Chiefs Experience Will Play A Huge Part

Super Bowl experience is a huge reason why Berman is siding with the Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones previously played in two Super Bowls for the Chiefs a few years back. Andy Reid is coaching in his fourth Super Bowl as a head coach. According to Berman, this experience will play a huge factor in deciding the game.

“The Chiefs have had much more experience than the Eagles in such games this year, which may ultimately play a big role in the outcome,” Berman said. “As will Reid and Mahomes.”

There are still members of the Philadelphia Eagles from Super Bowl LII on the current team, including center Jason Kelce, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Brandon Graham, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. However, it’s the first Super Bowl for head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Berman Says Super Bowl Will Be Great

Both the Chiefs and Eagles enter the Super Bowl as the one-seed in their respective conferences, which adds to the greatness of the game.

“Super Bowl LVII should be great. We say that a lot, but a pair of 16-3 records are never to be sneezed at,” Berman said. “Nor is a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season”

If history tells us anything, Glendale hosts exciting Super Bowls.

In Super Bowl XLII, the New York Giants upset the undefeated New England Patriots to ruin their perfect season and win their first Super Bowl since the 1990 season. In Super Bowl XLIX, cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the one-yard line to secure a 28-24 victory for the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Stephen A. Smith Super Bowl Prediction - Eagles Over Chiefs

Stephen A. Smith Super Bowl Prediction: Eagles Over Chiefs

Author image James Foglio  •  58min
NFL News and Rumors
Shannon Sharpe Super Bowl Prediction - Chiefs Over Eagles
Shannon Sharpe Super Bowl Prediction: Expert Picks Exact Score
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Wright Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs To Beat Eagles 31-27
Nick Wright Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs To Beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick mahomes no trash talk (1)
Patrick Mahomes Unleashes Humble Message For Pass-Rushers, Super Bowl 57 Foes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Lead Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023.
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Lead Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Last five meetings between the Eagles and Chiefs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Betting Offer
BetOnline $1000 Super Bowl Betting Offers & Free Bet Bonuses
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top