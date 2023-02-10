It wouldn’t be the NFL Super Bowl without a prediction from the “Swami.” On Friday, Chris Berman, the legendary ESPN personality, shared his Super Bowl 2023 winner on ESPN.com.

Berman predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Philadephia Eagles by a score of 29-26.

Chris Berman makes his annual Super Bowl pick: Chiefs 29, Eagles 26 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) February 10, 2023

Berman Believes Chiefs Experience Will Play A Huge Part

Super Bowl experience is a huge reason why Berman is siding with the Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones previously played in two Super Bowls for the Chiefs a few years back. Andy Reid is coaching in his fourth Super Bowl as a head coach. According to Berman, this experience will play a huge factor in deciding the game.

“The Chiefs have had much more experience than the Eagles in such games this year, which may ultimately play a big role in the outcome,” Berman said. “As will Reid and Mahomes.”

There are still members of the Philadelphia Eagles from Super Bowl LII on the current team, including center Jason Kelce, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Brandon Graham, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. However, it’s the first Super Bowl for head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Berman Says Super Bowl Will Be Great

Both the Chiefs and Eagles enter the Super Bowl as the one-seed in their respective conferences, which adds to the greatness of the game.

“Super Bowl LVII should be great. We say that a lot, but a pair of 16-3 records are never to be sneezed at,” Berman said. “Nor is a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season”

If history tells us anything, Glendale hosts exciting Super Bowls.

In Super Bowl XLII, the New York Giants upset the undefeated New England Patriots to ruin their perfect season and win their first Super Bowl since the 1990 season. In Super Bowl XLIX, cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the one-yard line to secure a 28-24 victory for the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks.