ESPN NFL analyst Chris Berman has released his Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. This game is the classic rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which K.C. won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chris Berman’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks and Predictions

ESPN’s Chris Berman has published his expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. Berman has picked the winner in four of the last five years. In each of the past two Super Bowls, he has correctly picked the winner and the exact margin of victory.

For notable betting trends, San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City. The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent.

Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs (+2)

Berman has the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. “Kansas City’s defense, under maestro Steve Spagnuolo, one of the great defensive coaches of our time, has allowed only Buffalo to score more than 20 points in the past eight games,” he wrote.

“The Chiefs have fewer household names than the Niners. Chris Jones is, of course, a stalwart. L’Jarius Sneed is a budding superstar, just ask the Ravens … and there are many others, like defensive end “Furious” George Karlaftis.

“The Chiefs are a great tackling team, and they know they better be against the Niners, who excel in yards after the catch. Spags runs the “rolodex” defense: a lot to choose from and no real pattern for opponents to lock in on. You just know something’s coming.

“Again, the Chiefs’ offense is quite different than originally imagined. No surprise that in the playoffs Travis Kelce all of a sudden was open once again. Rashee Rice catches the ball, Isiah Pacheco runs angry, and their interior O-line — despite the injury to Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney — is outstanding.

“Then, there’s Mahomes. He’s still the best quarterback in the game. He completed 30 of 39 passes in Baltimore, but for under 250 yards. The yards don’t matter. Complementary football does.

“So … when push comes to shove, wouldn’t you want the ball in Mahomes’ hands come crunch time? Especially as an underdog, as the Chiefs were the past two weeks and as they were in last year’s Super Bowl against Philadelphia? That’s my thinking.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 23, 49ers 20.