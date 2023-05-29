Chris Curtis Wants Kelvin Gastelum Rematch, Willing to Drop to Welterweight

Chris Curtis is looking for a rematch with Kelvin Gastelum, and he’s willing to drop to welterweight to make it happen.

Chris Curtis wants redemption against Kelvin Gastelum

Curtis and Gastelum fought at UFC 287 in April, with Gastelum winning a unanimous decision. Curtis was disappointed with the loss, but he said he learned a lot from the experience.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little disappointed with the loss,” Curtis said. “But I learned a lot from that fight, and I’m excited to get back in there and show what I can do.”

Curtis said he’s open to fighting Gastelum again, and he’s willing to drop to welterweight to make it happen. “I’m willing to fight Kelvin Gastelum at 170,” Curtis said. “I think that’s the best weight class for both of us, and I think it would be a great fight.”

Chris Curtis could make a run at welterweight if he makes the drop in weight

Chris Curtis is currently ranked No. 14 in the middleweight division but is just 2-2 in his last 4 fights in the division. He believes he should have gotten the nod over Kelvin Gastelum after an inadvertent headbutt that most believed was a knockdown.

He is looking to right the ship and get that win back even if it means going back to where it all began in the welterweight division. If he is able to get past Gastelum in the welterweight division there is a chance he could stay in his new weight class and climb the rankings from there. We forget that Curtis competed at welterweight for the PFL and even fought in the $1 Million finale against Ray Cooper.