Chris Eubank Jr. Fined $500,000 for Missing Weight Ahead of Conor Benn Grudge Match

The high-stakes grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn has taken a dramatic turn after Eubank Jr missed weight by the slimmest of margins, resulting in a massive $500,000 fine just hours before their anticipated showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The latest twist in this saga has only intensified the animosity between the two fighters, whose family rivalry dates back over three decades.

Eubank Jr Misses by a Fraction, Pays a Heavy Price

Friday morning’s private weigh-in at a London hotel saw Eubank Jr step on the scale at 160.2 lbs on his first attempt, and 160.05 lbs on his second—just 0.05 lbs over the contracted 160 lbs middleweight limit. Despite the minuscule excess, the penalty was clear: a $500,000 deduction from Eubank Jr’s purse, as stipulated in the fight contract. The fine, equivalent to £375,000, underscores the razor-thin margins that can separate compliance from costly error in elite boxing.

Chris Eubank Jr. missed weight by .05 on his second attempt and will be fined $500,000. He posted this video shortly after 👀 #EubankBenn pic.twitter.com/TinPoN8DgC — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) April 25, 2025

Eubank Jr’s struggles with the scale were apparent as he arrived more than an hour late to the scheduled weigh-in, fueling speculation about his ability to cut down to the required weight. The 35-year-old, who usually campaigns at middleweight and often rehydrates significantly after weigh-ins, faced additional pressure from a strict rehydration clause, which will require both men to weigh no more than 170 lbs on fight day.

Benn Makes Weight, Mocks Rival

In stark contrast, Conor Benn, moving up two divisions from his usual welterweight home, weighed in at a comfortable 156.4 lbs—nearly four pounds under the limit. Benn wasted no time capitalizing on his rival’s misstep, posting a gleeful video on social media with the taunt, “Show me the motherf***ing money!”. The psychological edge, at least for now, appears to be with Benn, who has relished the extra drama and financial windfall brought about by Eubank Jr’s slip.

‼️ Conor Benn makes weight for the Chris Eubank Jr fight at 156.4lbs (ceremonial weigh-in to follow later). ✅ Buy the PPV NOW for The Ring’s @FatalFury_PR: City of the Wolves card LIVE tomorrow night on DAZN and Sky 📺 https://t.co/536gF3Gsm3 pic.twitter.com/uNooXHnWkX — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 25, 2025

The fight contract’s rehydration clause will see both boxers weighed again on Saturday morning, with a strict 170 lbs cap. Any breach could result in an even steeper penalty, reportedly as high as $1 million. While Benn, a natural welterweight, is unlikely to have issues, Eubank Jr’s history of rehydrating up to 180 lbs for middleweight bouts makes this a significant hurdle. The clause was designed to level the playing field, considering the size disparity and Benn’s leap up in weight.

This bout is more than just a contest between two fighters, it’s the latest chapter in a storied family rivalry. Their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, faced off twice in the 1990s, producing one of British boxing’s most enduring feuds. The sons were originally scheduled to meet in October 2022, but that fight was cancelled when Benn failed a drug test. Since then, tensions have only escalated, with Eubank Jr previously fined £100,000 for slapping Benn with an egg at a press event.

As the fighters prepare for the ceremonial weigh-in and the final rehydration check, all eyes are on whether Eubank Jr can overcome the physical and psychological toll of his weight struggles. With the IBO middleweight title on the line and family pride at stake, Saturday’s bout promises fireworks—both in and out of the ring. The weigh-in drama has only heightened anticipation for what is now one of the most compelling grudge matches in recent British boxing history.