Chris Eubank Jr Offers To Fight Jake Paul This Weekend At MSG

Paul Kelly
chris eubank jr vs jake paul

Chris Eubank Jr has laid down a challenge to Jake Paul and insists that he will step in at short notice to save the August 6th pay-per-view show at Madison Square Garden. Paul was meant to fight Hasim Rahman Jr this Saturday night in New York, but the fight has been cancelled and it looks like the show has collapsed.

The professional middleweight and former IBO world super-middleweight champion has challenged Paul to fighting a ‘real’ boxer. It remains to be seen what will happen next for ‘The Problem Child’, but it is doubtful he will take Eubank Jr up on his offer.

Chris Eubank Jr Challenges Jake Paul To Fight

After Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr was cancelled at the weekend, ‘The Problem Child’ has been left without an opponent. This also means that the whole pay-per-view card from Madison Square Garden has fallen to pieces, with Amanda Serrano scheduled to fight as the co-main event.

However, the event has now been cancelled due to Jake Paul no longer fighting on it, as it seemed he was the one who was selling the tickets and making it a sell-out pay-per-view event.

Despite rumours that Chris Eubank Jr is scheduled to fight Conor Benn before the end of the year, ‘NextGen’ has thrown his name into the hat to fight Jake Paul next, saying that he could beat him with ease and that he can squeeze fighting Jake Paul into his schedule before his fight in a couple months time.

Here is what Eubank Jr had to say to Jake Paul after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr was cancelled on Saturday night:

What Next For Jake Paul?

The question now is, what is next for Jake Paul? After both f his scheduled opponents for August 6th reportedly had to pull out of the fight (Tommy Fury and then Hasim Rahman Jr), there are lots of questions surrounding Paul and who he will step into the ring with next and when that will be.

Will the Tommy Fury fight get made for the third time and finally happen provided the Englishman gets granted a VISA? Could Paul return to more celebrity boxing and face the winner of KSI vs Alex Wassabi who throw down on August 27th? Will ‘The Problem Child’ fight Conor McGregor in a huge celebrity crossover boxing/UFC fight?

There are so many avenues for the 24-year-old to explore. Whether that be fighting a proper renowned boxer, or fighting UFC fighters with limited boxing experience. One thing is for sure though, Jake Paul brings eyeballs to the sport of boxing, there is absolutely no doubt about that.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
