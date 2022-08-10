Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight Announced For October 8th

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to continue their family rivalry as the pair go head-to-head in a boxing mega-fight on October 8th in London.

We first saw Eubank vs Benn in November 1990, we then saw the second fight in October 1993, now we are getting the third fight in 2022 between the two sons! Boxing has it’s ways of continuing legacies and renewing rivalries, but none as big as this one. What a huge fight we have on our hands between the two sons of British boxing legends, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Announced For October 8th

Possibly the biggest fight between two British fighters that is possible to make outside of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is on.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to continue their father’s legacies by stepping into the ring and facing off on October 8th at the O2 Arena, London, England.

October 8 live on @DAZNBoxing the greatest rivalry in British Boxing continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Rr172T6eW — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 9, 2022

Despite there being a few weight divisions between both Eubank Jr and Benn, a catch weight has supposedly been agreed of 156-pounds so the pair of boxing legends sons’ can continue the family rivalry and create a new chapter in what is one of the biggest rivalries in British boxing ever, Eubank vs Benn.

Eubank Jr usually campaigns at middleweight (160-pounds), but has fought a few times at super-middleweight (168-pounds) and challenged for a world title in that division.

This is a complete contrast to Conor Benn, who has fought at welterweight (147-pounds) his whole career, and who hasn’t yet reached world level.

However, weight discussions aside, this fight is a complete super-fight. Eubank vs Benn is alive once again!

The fight has captured the imagination of boxing fans, bother hardcore and casual around the world already. The third fight between a Eubank and a Benn cannot come quick enough, as the greatest rivalry in British boxing history gets renewed.

Renewing The Eubank vs Benn Rivalry 29 Years On

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn has quite possibly the biggest and most famous rivalry in British boxing history, as the pair of elite boxers fought on two occasions in the 1990s.

The first fight between Eubank and Benn was in 1990 at middleweight, with the rematch playing out three years later in 1993, but this time up a weight division at super-middleweight.

The first fight between Eubank and Benn was a classic. The fight was on a knife edge, with both men hitting the canvas too. Eubank won the fight by ninth round TKO, as referee Richard Steele stepped in to end a flurry of Eubank shots with five seconds left of the round. Steele described this fight as, “the most dramatic fight I have ever refereed.”

The second fight between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank wasn’t quite as entertaining or compelling as the first one, but still brought great drama and lots of controversy, which the pair of foes were quite used to by now.

The rematch was again a close one, with the fight being deemed a split draw. One judge gave it 115-113 in favour of Eubank, one judge gave Benn the nod 114-113 on the cards, with the third judge deeming the fight a 114-114 draw.

There were rumours of the pair throwing down for a third time, but that never came to fruition, despite £6 million being put on the table for Eubank and Benn to have a trilogy bout.

However, almost 30 years after the first Eubank vs Benn fight, we have the trilogy. It mightn’t be the one between the two boxing legends, but the fact their sons are continuing on their legacy and are willing to put a show on for the fans and renew the rivalry between the Benn and Eubank families is admirable. Lets hope the fight lives up to expectation.

Fight Odds For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Check out the chart below for the best Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Highest Odds Play Chris Eubank Jr -175 Conor Benn +175 Draw +1800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.