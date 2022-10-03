For the third time in boxing history, a Eubank is facing a Benn. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are renewing the family rivalry between the two families, with their dad’s sharing the ring on two occasions in the past. This fight headlines at the O2 Arena in London this weekend, on a card billed ‘Born Rivals’. Eubank Jr and Benn were certainly born into this rivalry, and boxing fans cannot wait for this clash this weekend.

On paper, this fight really is a tough one to call. Both men have some eye-catching wins on their respective resumés, and have watched their fathers do battle on two occasions previously. This really is a magnanimous fight between two of the most famous boxing families in history. The Eubank vs Benn rivalry is being renewed this weekend!

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

📊 Records: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KO's) | Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KO's)

📅 Date: October 8th, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

🏆 Title: N/A

📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN PPV

🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

🎲 Fight Odds: Eubank Jr -225 | Benn +175

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Betting Prediction

This fight is truly magnificent. The third time a Eubank and a Benn are doing battle. The two sons of Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn are set to do battle in a quite gigantic fight from the O2 Arena, London, live on DAZN all around the world.

One thing we can say with certainty is that this fight isn’t going the distance. Both men are ferocious punchers in their respective weight division, Benn down at welterweight and Eubank Jr at both middleweight and super-middle. For this fight, we believe Chris Eubank Jr will have too much for Conor Benn at this stage in their careers, and that the Brighton man will win the fight via knockout.

Eubank Jr has been a career middleweight, also flirting with 168-pounds for a few fights. This bout is at a catchweight of 157-pounds, three below the middleweight limit and ten above the welterweight limit. Having fought big punchers in higher weight divisions, showing he has a fantastic chin as well as being able to knock out bigger dudes, you have to fancy ‘Next Gen’ to get the job done here on Saturday night.

Benn is the smaller man by a few inches, as well as being smaller in stature and with a shorter reach. Although ‘The Destroyer’ has some unbelievable knockout victories in his career to date, he hasn’t been in the ring with anyone on the level of Eubank Jr. Benn will go on to be a world champion in the future, but for now this is too big of a gamble and such a big step up in class that we cannot see him pulling it off.

Benn will come out firing, trying to put it on Eubank early. However, carrying the extra weight, fighting a bigger opponent and boxing with intent to get revenge for his father, could end up being to Conor Benn’s detriment. The Essex man will tire as the rounds go on, with Eubank Jr getting stronger and stronger, before halting the 26-year-old at some stage in the fight. here at The Sports Daily, we cannot see this fight going 12 rounds. Chris Eubank Jr by stoppage is where the money goes here!

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Prediction: Eubank Jr To Win By KO/TKO @ +120 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Best Bet

Following on from out first betting pick that Chris Eubank Jr will defeat Conor Benn by stoppage, we are diving a little deeper here and searching for even better value for you, our valued The Sports Daily reader.

Hence why we have selected Eubank Jr to win this fight between rounds 4-6.

Benn has show frailties to the chin in the past, against fighters who are nowhere near the level of Eubank Jr. Benn has been hurt down at welterweight, dropped on the canvas by average opponents but to his credit, has come through, bit down on his gumshield and won.

However, the 33-year-old is by far the bigger man, is the biggest puncher Benn will have faced, whilst also having far more experience at the higher level throughout his boxing career. Eubank Jr has stoppage wins at both super-middleweight and 160-pounds – fighting guys who are far bigger, stronger and have better chins than Conor Benn.

For that reason, after a promising opening few rounds from the son of Nigel Benn, we can see him getting hit with a few clubbing shots from Eubank Jr, before wobbling and eventually getting stopped in the second quarter of the bout. This would be a statement from Eubank Jr, with Benn never being beaten before, and certainly never having been stopped.

For as long as the fight lasts we really do believe it will be a barnstormer, but that in the end, Chris Eubank Jr will win by stoppage in Rounds 4-6.

Provided Eubank Jr does win, he will continue the unbeaten record by the Eubank’s over the Benn’s, following in his father’s footsteps by defeating someone with the Benn name – by knockout too.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Best Bet: Eubank Jr KO/TKO Rounds 4-6 @ +450 with Bovada

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Chris Eubank Jr -225 Conor Benn +175 Draw +1400

When Is Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn?

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Ring Walks expected: 17.30 EST, O2 Arena, London, England, UK

Eubank Jr vs Benn TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling catchweight clash live from the O2 Arena on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and live in the US. UK boxing fans can catch this fight on DAZN PPV.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers in the US can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and reside in the United States.

Tale Of The Tape

Chris Eubank Jr — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Middleweight (BoxRec)

Age: 33

Country: England

Height: 5′ 11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 72.5” (184 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 32-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 23

Fights Won by Decision: 9

Conor Benn — Record and Bio