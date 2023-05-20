Chris Harris Looking to Sign With Super Bowl Contender

Free agent cornerback, Chris Harris, still aspires to play this coming season. Despite coming into his 13th year, Harris is vying to join a Super Bowl contender so that he could potentially add to his already impressive NFL resume.

“I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them.”

However, his market could be slim considering not many teams are looking for an aging corner whose best years are already behind him. Regardless, some teams could also use his veteran presence in the locker room, especially when one considers his championship pedigree.

Chris Harris Looking to “Hop on,” With a Legitimate Super Bowl Contender

Potential Suitors for the Veteran Cornerback

It could be a while before Chris Harris finds a home. Especially when one realizes he allowed a career- worst completion percentage of 78 percent when targeted along with a passer rating of 110.5 per Pro Football Focus last year. Regardless, a contending team could come along mired by injuries in their secondary in need of a stabilizing presence before the playoffs.

Chris Harris still has the experience and knows what it takes to get to the big game. Teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or even a reunion with the Denver Broncos, could all be possible destinations for the former All-Pro corner later in the regular season. Harris has no desire to participate in OTA’s or training camp and wants to spend as much time with his family before committing to a situation. Harris’ prime may be behind him, but he could still be effective in the right environment.

Chris Harris’ Career

Chris Harris has a great chance to make the Hall of Fame one day. For his career, he has logged 22 interceptions, 97 pass deflections, and four pick-sixes. On top of this, the four-time Pro Bowl corner has also recorded 25 tackles for a loss and even had three straight seasons where he had at least three interceptions. As a matter of fact, last season when he was promoted from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad was the first season of his career where Harris had not recorded at least one interception.

Even when Chris Harris was not picking passes off, he was at least locking down his matchup allowing hardly any passes his way during his tenure in Denver. He was also a vital part of the famous Broncos “No Fly Zone,” defense which led the team to a victory in Super Bowl 50. With all of this on his resume, it is easy to see why a couple teams may be interested in the veteran defensive back.

