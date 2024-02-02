Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

The best defensive player on the Kansas City Chiefs is defensive tackle Chris Jones. If Jones wreaks havoc on the 49ers’ offensive line, the Chiefs’ chances of winning Super Bowl LVIII drastically increase. The top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Jones. Below, we examine Chris Jones’ Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 Projections

George Kittle saved his highest praise for Chiefs DT Chris Jones: "You have to account for him on every play. You have to treat him Aaron Donald-ish, because he can wreck any drive." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 2, 2024

Jones is one of the anchors of a Chiefs’ defense that held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense to 10 points in the AFC Championship.

Jones’ 2023-2024 regular season numbers: 30 total tackles – 20 solo and 10 assists, 10.5 sacks

Jones’ 2024 postseason numbers: 4 total tackles – 2 solo and 2 assists, 0.5 sacks

The lines have been set for Jones’ prop bets via BetOnline.

Sacks: 0.5

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Jones had one tackle and zero sacks in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers in 2020.

Jones did not record a tackle in the AFC Championship. Jones ended the regular season with a sack in three straight games. During this postseason run, the Chiefs’ star has only 0.5 sacks.

Listed below are Jones’ prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Chris Jones Sacks Odds Play Over 0.5 +110 Under 0.5 -143

Chris Jones Sacks Odds Play 1+ +110 2+ +600

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

Chris Jones is a game wrecker pic.twitter.com/hMyZ4UOVKg — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 29, 2024

Jones can single-handily sway the outcome for the Chiefs with a dominant performance in Super Bowl LVIII. Could that be enough to win MVP?

On BetOnline, Jones’ Super Bowl LVIII odds are +7500.

Dallas’ Randy White (Super Bowl XII) is the only defensive tackle in Super Bowl history to win the MVP, an honor he shared with teammate Harvey Martin.

