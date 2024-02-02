NFL News and Rumors

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

The best defensive player on the Kansas City Chiefs is defensive tackle Chris Jones. If Jones wreaks havoc on the 49ers’ offensive line, the Chiefs’ chances of winning Super Bowl LVIII drastically increase. The top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Jones. Below, we examine Chris Jones’ Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 Projections

Jones is one of the anchors of a Chiefs’ defense that held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense to 10 points in the AFC Championship.

The lines have been set for Jones’ prop bets via BetOnline.

  • Sacks: 0.5

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jones had one tackle and zero sacks in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers in 2020.

Jones did not record a tackle in the AFC Championship. Jones ended the regular season with a sack in three straight games. During this postseason run, the Chiefs’ star has only 0.5 sacks.

Listed below are Jones’ prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Chris Jones Sacks Odds Play
Over 0.5 +110 BetOnline logo
Under 0.5 -143 BetOnline logo
Chris Jones Sacks Odds Play
1+ +110 BetOnline logo
2+ +600 BetOnline logo

Chris Jones Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

Jones can single-handily sway the outcome for the Chiefs with a dominant performance in Super Bowl LVIII. Could that be enough to win MVP?

On BetOnline, Jones’ Super Bowl LVIII odds are +7500.

Dallas’ Randy White (Super Bowl XII) is the only defensive tackle in Super Bowl history to win the MVP, an honor he shared with teammate Harvey Martin.

Bet Chris Jones to win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII (+7500) at BetOnline

 

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
