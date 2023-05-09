After tying the series at two games apiece, the Phoenix Suns may be getting reinforcements sooner than later. Their starting point guard, Chris Paul, could return for game six provided everything goes well once he is reevaluated for his groin injury that he suffered in game two while trying to box out Nuggets shooting guard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Paul was expected to miss at least a week, but if he is likely to be back for game six, then things are most likely progressing at a nice rate.

Chris Paul Could be Back by Game Six

Chris Paul’s Playoff Numbers This Postseason

CP3’s prime may be over, but he is still an effective floor general. After all, he is still the Point God and will be in the Basketball Hall of Fame one day. This postseason, Paul has averaged 12.4 points, 7.4 assists, and five total rebounds per game in seven games played this playoff run.

In the first round series against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, CP3 averaged 13.6 points, 8.2 assists, and six total rebounds per game. Do not let these “modest by his standards,” numbers fool you. Chris Paul’s impact is still heavily missed and he was essential as the “quarterback,” of this Phoenix offense in the first round. The Suns are really missing Chris Paul against Denver despite them now being tied. Without Paul on the floor, Phoenix lacks playmakers who can initiate the offense and command the flow of the game.

His Potential Impact of This Series

As alluded to already, Chris Paul returning for the Suns would be huge. The Suns did handle business at home. However, their struggles without a true floor general on the road have been amplified. Their lack of depth has been exposed against the Denver Nuggets this round. Landry Shamet did have a terrific game four, but relying on players like this to be consistent throughout a seven game series is not a good game plan going forward.

If the Suns can get their Hall of Fame point guard back, it will do wonders for their offense if there is a game seven. The man is a seasoned veteran who lives for high pressure moments and has had his fair share of success against the Denver Nuggets throughout his career. However, the evaluation must go smoothly first before Phoenix gets any hope of regaining the Point God.

