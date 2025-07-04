Chris Paul Linked to Bucks, Clippers, and Suns

Chris Paul is one of the better remaining point guards on the free agent market. The caveat: He wants to go to a team where he will be a starter. That rules out returning to the San Antonio Spurs and a few other championship contenders. Still, there are at least three teams the veteran point guard is considering for his next stop in his long career. Paul is reportedly considering the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Clippers. All three serve as interesting destinations considering they could use a veteran floor general and two of which would be a reunion for the Point God.

Chris Paul Considering Bucks, Suns, and Clippers for Next Destination

Milwaukee Bucks

With the Milwaukee Bucks recently waiving Damian Lillard, Chris Paul could be a solid consolation at the point guard position. Not to mention, they could potentially get him on a veteran minimum. Something that will help their financial situation considering they will owe Lillard at least $22 million over the next five years. Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo could form a dynamic lob connection if the team is able to retain the superstar power forward.

Phoenix Suns

One can make the argument that the Suns should have never parted ways with Chris Paul in the first place. After all, both parties were only two wins away from a NBA championship back in the 2021 season. Yes, Paul has aged since then and the Suns also look a lot different. However, one cannot deny the synergy between he and Devin Booker was extremely difficult to overcome for opponents at that time. A reunion with the Phoenix Suns may not guarantee Paul an elusive ring, but he would certainly provide a stabilizing presence in the backcourt.

Los Angeles Clippers

Speaking of reunions, why not bring back the leader of the Lob City Clippers if you are Los Angeles? Paul already has experience playing alongside James Harden and his playmaking ability could open up more scoring opportunities for superstar wing, Kawhi Leonard. Paul may not move the needle for a contender as much as he used to, but having a floor general like him could add another dimension to the Clippers’ offense. Moreover, returning to a team where he really made a name for himself could potentially unlock something in Chris Paul. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the veteran point guard is considering these three teams for his next destination.