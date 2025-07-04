NBA News and Rumors

Chris Paul Linked to Bucks, Clippers, and Suns

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chris Paul

Chris Paul is one of the better remaining point guards on the free agent market. The caveat: He wants to go to a team where he will be a starter. That rules out returning to the San Antonio Spurs and a few other championship contenders. Still, there are at least three teams the veteran point guard is considering for his next stop in his long career. Paul is reportedly considering the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Clippers. All three serve as interesting destinations considering they could use a veteran floor general and two of which would be a reunion for the Point God.

Chris Paul Considering Bucks, Suns, and Clippers for Next Destination 

Milwaukee Bucks 

With the Milwaukee Bucks recently waiving Damian Lillard, Chris Paul could be a solid consolation at the point guard position. Not to mention, they could potentially get him on a veteran minimum. Something that will help their financial situation considering they will owe Lillard at least $22 million over the next five years. Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo could form a dynamic lob connection if the team is able to retain the superstar power forward.

Phoenix Suns 

One can make the argument that the Suns should have never parted ways with Chris Paul in the first place. After all, both parties were only two wins away from a NBA championship back in the 2021 season. Yes, Paul has aged since then and the Suns also look a lot different. However, one cannot deny the synergy between he and Devin Booker was extremely difficult to overcome for opponents at that time. A reunion with the Phoenix Suns may not guarantee Paul an elusive ring, but he would certainly provide a stabilizing presence in the backcourt.

Los Angeles Clippers 

Speaking of reunions, why not bring back the leader of the Lob City Clippers if you are Los Angeles? Paul already has experience playing alongside James Harden and his playmaking ability could open up more scoring opportunities for superstar wing, Kawhi Leonard. Paul may not move the needle for a contender as much as he used to, but having a floor general like him could add another dimension to the Clippers’ offense. Moreover, returning to a team where he really made a name for himself could potentially unlock something in Chris Paul. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the veteran point guard is considering these three teams for his next destination.

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Chris Paul

Chris Paul Linked to Bucks, Clippers, and Suns

Author image Mathew Huff  •  35min
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
Al Horford Drawing Interest From Several Contenders
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 2 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Michael Porter Cam Johnson
Nuggets Trade Michael Porter Jr. For Cam Johnson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 1 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore
Houston’s Cam Whitmore Drawing Trade Interest
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 27 2025
NBA News and Rumors
USATSI_26471650_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder winning 2025 NBA Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 23 2025
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets
X reacts to Kevin Durant being traded to the Rockets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 22 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Westbrook
Russell Westbrook Declines $3.4 Million Player Option
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top