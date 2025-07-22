Clippers

Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers Agree to One-Year Deal

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chris Paul

Chris Paul, the premier player of the “Lob City,” Los Angeles Clippers of the 2010s, is returning to the team on a one-year deal. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the contract will be worth $3.6 million. Paul, who will be entering his 21st season, reunites with the organization where he spent six seasons from the last decade (2011–2017). Many have speculated that the end of Paul’s career is near. This could have factored into his decision to return home. In an interview with Jemele Hill earlier this year, the 12-time All-Star opened up about the possibility of calling it a career.

“I think it’s fair to say that, even though you are playing at a high level, you’re in the twilight of your NBA career,” Hill said. “So how much longer do you intend to play?”

“At the most, a year,” the Point God said. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years, you do not get back with your kids, with your family.”

Paul continued: “My granny, who watches every single game that I play every single night, those moments, I just don’t get to see her and hug her, along with all my uncles and aunts as much as I’d love to.”

The Clippers are hoping that Chris Paul is the missing link to their championship puzzle.

Chris Paul Reuniting With Los Angeles Clippers on One-Year, $3.6 Million Deal

Chris Paul’s Significance to the Los Angeles Clippers Organization

Paul was already considered a superstar before his first stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. When he arrived, it put the team on the map as a legitimate contender. His ability to dish out assists to fellow teammates and facilitate the offense always kept Los Angeles in the upper ranks of offensive efficiency. Paul’s playmaking abilities helped free up fellow stars DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin for highlight dunks and alley-oops, earning them the moniker “Lob City.”

During Paul’s first stint with the Clippers, he averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 2.2 steals, and shot 37.8 percent from three-point range. Los Angeles is hoping he still has some fuel left in the proverbial basketball tank. They are hoping he can continue to be a reliable floor general.

Chris Paul may not be the same player he was in the 2010s; however, he remains a solid veteran presence and a terrific distributor. With that in mind, the Los Angeles Clippers are hopeful this reunion will be positive for both Chris Paul and the organization.

Topics  
Clippers Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Clippers

Clippers
Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal to Join Clippers After Buyout With Suns

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 17 2025
Clippers
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.
Kawhi Leonard Not in a Hurry to Break Minutes Restriction
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 15 2025
Clippers
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
James Harden: Clippers “All Happy for Each Other”
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 25 2024
Clippers
PJ Tucker Has Doubled Career Earnings After 35 With New 76ers Contract
P.J. Tucker to be Away From Clippers for Time Being
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 7 2024
Clippers
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat
Report: Kawhi Leonard Underwent Knee Procedure in May
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 25 2024
Clippers
LA Clippers forward Paul George dribbles a ball.
Clippers Looking to Retain Both Paul George and James Harden
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 29 2024
Clippers
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Ty Lue Calls Los Angeles Clippers “Soft”
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top