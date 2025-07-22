Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers Agree to One-Year Deal

Chris Paul, the premier player of the “Lob City,” Los Angeles Clippers of the 2010s, is returning to the team on a one-year deal. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the contract will be worth $3.6 million. Paul, who will be entering his 21st season, reunites with the organization where he spent six seasons from the last decade (2011–2017). Many have speculated that the end of Paul’s career is near. This could have factored into his decision to return home. In an interview with Jemele Hill earlier this year, the 12-time All-Star opened up about the possibility of calling it a career.

“I think it’s fair to say that, even though you are playing at a high level, you’re in the twilight of your NBA career,” Hill said. “So how much longer do you intend to play?” “At the most, a year,” the Point God said. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years, you do not get back with your kids, with your family.” Paul continued: “My granny, who watches every single game that I play every single night, those moments, I just don’t get to see her and hug her, along with all my uncles and aunts as much as I’d love to.”

The Clippers are hoping that Chris Paul is the missing link to their championship puzzle.

Chris Paul Reuniting With Los Angeles Clippers on One-Year, $3.6 Million Deal

Chris Paul’s Significance to the Los Angeles Clippers Organization

Paul was already considered a superstar before his first stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. When he arrived, it put the team on the map as a legitimate contender. His ability to dish out assists to fellow teammates and facilitate the offense always kept Los Angeles in the upper ranks of offensive efficiency. Paul’s playmaking abilities helped free up fellow stars DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin for highlight dunks and alley-oops, earning them the moniker “Lob City.”

During Paul’s first stint with the Clippers, he averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 2.2 steals, and shot 37.8 percent from three-point range. Los Angeles is hoping he still has some fuel left in the proverbial basketball tank. They are hoping he can continue to be a reliable floor general.

Chris Paul may not be the same player he was in the 2010s; however, he remains a solid veteran presence and a terrific distributor. With that in mind, the Los Angeles Clippers are hopeful this reunion will be positive for both Chris Paul and the organization.