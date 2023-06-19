Chris Paul Next Team Odds If Not Wizards: Lakers, Clippers Top List

In the first noteworthy trade of the NBA offseason, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards for guard Bradley Beal. Will Paul remain with the Wizards, or will he end up on another team? Below, we explore the next team odds for Chris Paul if it’s not the Wizards.

Chris Paul Traded To The Washington Wizards

Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

The Wizards are sending Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd to the Phoenix Suns for Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks, and a picks swap.

The blockbuster trade surprised Paul, who found out the news in a text message from his son while flying to New York City.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wizards are fielding trade offers from other teams interested in Paul. The Wizards are also considering a contract buyout with Paul.

Chris Paul Next Team Odds

If Paul is not a Wizard, which team will he play for in 2023-2024?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Los Angeles Lakers (+200) and Los Angeles Clippers (+300) as the favorites to land Paul.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is a free agent, along with Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder. Paul is a true point guard who could lessen the load on LeBron James, who frequently plays PG at the end of games. Paul is also good friends with James.

The Clippers also need a point guard with Russell Westbrook set to his free agency. The Clippers do not have a lot of cap space, so signing Paul post-buyout would be extremely advantageous to their payroll. Paul also played for the Clippers from 2010-2017.

The Philadelphia 76ers (+400), New Orleans Pelicans (+500), and San Antonio Spurs (+600) round out the top five teams favored to acquire Paul.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Chris Paul Next Team IF not Wizards Odds Play Los Angeles Lakers +200 Los Angeles Clippers +300 Philadelphia 76ers +400 New Orleans Pelicans +500 San Antonio Spurs +600 Golden State Warriors +700 Miami Heat +750 Houston Rockets +1000 Dallas Mavericks +1200

NBA Betting Guides 2023