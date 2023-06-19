NBA News and Rumors

Chris Paul Next Team Odds If Not Wizards: Lakers, Clippers Top List

Dan Girolamo
Suns guard Chris Paul

In the first noteworthy trade of the NBA offseason, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards for guard Bradley Beal. Will Paul remain with the Wizards, or will he end up on another team? Below, we explore the next team odds for Chris Paul if it’s not the Wizards.

Chris Paul Traded To The Washington Wizards

The Wizards are sending Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd to the Phoenix Suns for Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks, and a picks swap.

The blockbuster trade surprised Paul, who found out the news in a text message from his son while flying to New York City.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wizards are fielding trade offers from other teams interested in Paul. The Wizards are also considering a contract buyout with Paul.

Chris Paul Next Team Odds

If Paul is not a Wizard, which team will he play for in 2023-2024?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Los Angeles Lakers (+200) and Los Angeles Clippers (+300) as the favorites to land Paul.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is a free agent, along with Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder. Paul is a true point guard who could lessen the load on LeBron James, who frequently plays PG at the end of games. Paul is also good friends with James.

The Clippers also need a point guard with Russell Westbrook set to his free agency. The Clippers do not have a lot of cap space, so signing Paul post-buyout would be extremely advantageous to their payroll. Paul also played for the Clippers from 2010-2017.

The Philadelphia 76ers (+400), New Orleans Pelicans (+500), and San Antonio Spurs (+600) round out the top five teams favored to acquire Paul.

Chris Paul Next Team IF not Wizards
 Odds Play
Los Angeles Lakers +200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +300 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers
 +400 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans +500 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs +600 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +700 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat
 +750 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +1000 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks
 +1200 BetOnline logo

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
