Chris Sale Frustrated After Breaking Finger Against Yankees

Jon Conahan
Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox now has broken his finger after taking a 107 MPH line drive off the hand of Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks. It’s uncertain at the moment how long Sale is going to be out, but after just coming back from an injury and now having to deal with this, there’s a possibility that this return could take longer than Red Sox fans are hoping for.

After the game, Chris Sale was clearly upset about the incident but tried to find some positives in what happened.

Sale had the following to say about his broken finger:

“What can you do? Everyone gets knocked down. How do you get back up? That’s where I’m at again,” Sale said, via NESN. “So, get back up, dust yourself off, clean it off, get back to it.

“Some of the other stuff, sometimes you think, ‘Why me?’ But two things I know for a fact right now: I have a lot of love in my corner, a lot of people that care about me and want me to succeed. And somebody somewhere is having a worse day that I am right now. That’s a fact,”

“The competitive side of me doesn’t want to accept that, but the person in me knows that. And if I want to sit here and cry about a broken finger and boohoo for me, I could do it. It’s just not fair to everyone in here and it’s not fair to people in the world, honestly. Like I said, there’s a lot more people out there worse off than I am right now.”

The Boston Red Sox are in a tough position at the moment as they currently sit at 48-45 heading into the All-Star break. They are 16.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East. They didn’t win one series against an American League East opponent before the All-Star break and only managed to win three out of their last 10 games.

Losing Sale is not going to help this struggling rotation. This should signal some moves coming for Boston at this year’s MLB Trade Deadline.

