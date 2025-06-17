Christian Kirk Confident in C.J. Stroud Going Into New Season

New Houston Texans wide receiver, Christian Kirk, is confident in his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, heading into the new NFL season. Stroud did not have a terrible sophomore season. However, his numbers last year were a far cry from his rookie campaign. Christian Kirk doesn’t believe these struggles will carry over into the quarterback’s third NFL season.

“The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence, he’s smart, he sees things well,” Kirk said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s a really good communicator and I think with that position, quarterback, and him being a younger guy, that’s a big part of him getting to where he is now and still excelling—the communication piece with not only the receivers but the new offensive coordinator, offensive line, whatever the case may be. It’s just open communication and us being all on the same page to help him excel.”

Kirk also believes Stroud has the potential to lead the Texans to a Super Bowl.

“He’s going to take this team as far as we want to go, with him being at his best,” Kirk said. “He’s been great within the few months of spending time around him, communicating with him in the locker room, outside the facility—he’s got a bright future and I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

With a talented roster across the board, including a revamped offensive line, the Texans are projected to have a solid season.

Christian Kirk Excited to Play With Quarterback C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud’s Sophomore Campaign

By no means did C.J. Stroud play poorly in his second NFL season. It just didn’t live up to the expectations that accompanied his stellar rookie campaign. One of the league’s worst offensive lines, coupled with key injuries to Houston’s wide receiving corps, didn’t do Stroud any favors. Last year, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year logged 3,727 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also recorded a completion percentage of 63.2 percent and a passer rating of 87.0.

Stroud’s rookie season saw him throw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Moreover, he posted a completion percentage of 63.9 percent and a passer rating of 100.8 that season. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has faith his new quarterback can return to his rookie form this coming season, and a new-look offense could play a big role in making that happen. Don’t be surprised if Stroud has a resurgent third year.