Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Christian McCaffrey will play in his first-ever NFL Super Bowl.

He has been the best running back in the NFL this season.

McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards and was second among running backs in rushing TDs.

No running back does more for his team than McCaffrey.

On top of leading the league in rushing yards, he also had 67 receptions, 564 receiving yards, and seven receiving TDs.

McCaffrey is an absolute workhorse and is crucial to the team’s offensive success.

Below, we will take a look at McCaffrey’s Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Projections

McCaffrey is the most talented RB in the NFL and is one of the main reasons the 49ers have one of the best offenses in the league.

His projected rushing yards are currently set at 90.5 rushing yards for the Super Bowl.

He is currently the biggest favorite to score a TD in the Super Bowl with a -210 anytime TD scorer odd.

Expect McCaffrey to score a TD in the Super Bowl as he has been a TD monster since joining the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

He averaged 91.2 rushing yards per game.

McCaffrey scored a rushing or receiving TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

Below are McCaffrey’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

Over 90.5 Rushing Yards: -115

Anytime TD scorer: -210

Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts: -130

Over 34.5 Receiving Yards: -120

Over 4.5 Receptions: -145

McCaffrey had over 90.5 rushing yards in nine of 16 games this season.

He scored a TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

McCaffrey had over 18.5 rushing attempts in six of 16 games this season.

He had over 34.5 receiving yards in six of 16 games.

McCaffrey had over 4.5 receptions in eight of 16 games this season.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds

He will shine in this game.

McCaffrey does it all for the 49ers.

He is the best all-around running back in the NFL.

McCaffrey is the third favorite to win Super Bowl MVP behind Mahomes and Purdy, with an odd of +450.