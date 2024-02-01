News

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey will play in his first-ever NFL Super Bowl.

He has been the best running back in the NFL this season.

McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards and was second among running backs in rushing TDs.

No running back does more for his team than McCaffrey.

On top of leading the league in rushing yards, he also had 67 receptions, 564 receiving yards, and seven receiving TDs.

McCaffrey is an absolute workhorse and is crucial to the team’s offensive success.

Below, we will take a look at McCaffrey’s Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Projections

Christian McCaffrey was the best running back in the NFL this season.

McCaffrey is the most talented RB in the NFL and is one of the main reasons the 49ers have one of the best offenses in the league.

His projected rushing yards are currently set at 90.5 rushing yards for the Super Bowl.

He is currently the biggest favorite to score a TD in the Super Bowl with a -210 anytime TD scorer odd.

Expect McCaffrey to score a TD in the Super Bowl as he has been a TD monster since joining the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

Christian McCaffrey will play in his first-ever Super Bowl.

He averaged 91.2 rushing yards per game.

McCaffrey scored a rushing or receiving TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

He led the league in rushing yards and was second among running backs in rushing TDs.

Below are McCaffrey’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

  • Over 90.5 Rushing Yards: -115
  • Anytime TD scorer: -210
  • Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts: -130
  • Over 34.5 Receiving Yards: -120
  • Over 4.5 Receptions: -145

McCaffrey had over 90.5 rushing yards in nine of 16 games this season.

He scored a TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

McCaffrey had over 18.5 rushing attempts in six of 16 games this season.

He had over 34.5 receiving yards in six of 16 games.

McCaffrey had over 4.5 receptions in eight of 16 games this season.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD scorer (-210)

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds

Christian McCaffrey will play in his first-ever Super Bowl.

He will shine in this game.

McCaffrey does it all for the 49ers.

He is the best all-around running back in the NFL.

McCaffrey is the third favorite to win Super Bowl MVP behind Mahomes and Purdy, with an odd of +450.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP (+450)
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)

NFL Divisional Round Upsets: Why The Houston Texans Can Beat the Baltimore Ravens as Big Underdogs

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 19 2024
News
Tom Brady Tell Shedeur Sanders To ‘Get His Ass’ In The Film Room’ After Buying Rolls Royce
49ers Pursued Tom Brady Last Offseason
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 18 2024
News
Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal arrives at the 95th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton
Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 21 2023
News
AP23318078081752
NFL: Searching For Value In AFC Champion Future Picks Going Into Week 15
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 13 2023
News
USATSI_21655667 (1)
Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extension Through 2025
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 4 2023
News
Oscar Pistorius
South African Track Star Oscar Pistorius, Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, Granted Parole
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 24 2023
News
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top