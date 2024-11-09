Featured

Chuba Hubbard Inks Four-Year Extension With Panthers

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_24667061_168396541_lowres-2

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed running back, Chuba Hubbard, to a four-year contract extension. The deal is for reportedly $33 million with a maximum value of $37.2 million and $15 million in new fully guaranteed dollars. Hubbard talked about his new deal and elaborated on how he appreciates the positive impact it will have for he and his family.

“Definitely lifts a burden off me a little bit,” Hubbard said. “I’ve always wanted to take care of my family for life. … At the end of the day, I want to be great. I want to be a Panther for life.”

The Panthers are having another rough season, but Chuba Hubbard has been a rare positive for them this year. 

Chuba Hubbard Signs Four-Year Contract Extension Worth $33 Million 

Chuba Hubbard’s Impact 

Hubbard is currently fifth in rushing yards with 665 yards. On top of this, he is also 10th in rushing first downs with 33 on the year. Hubbard has also logged five rushing touchdowns which is how many he had last year. He has also recorded 5.0 rushing yards per attempt, 73.9 rushing yards per game, 14.8 rushing attempts per game, and a career-best rushing success rate of 57.9 percent. Hubbard has also made a small impact in the passing game this season. So far, he has 26 receptions for 108 yards, one receiving touchdown, and a catch percentage of 89.7 percent. The fourth-year running back appears to be coming into his own this season. Considering this, the Carolina Panther expect him to be entering his prime. A major reason why the team granted him a lucrative four-year contract extension. At this rate, Chuba Hubbard could be a premier back of the league in the next couple of seasons. 

A Rare Bright Spot for the Carolina Panthers 

Chuba Hubbard is arguably the lone bright spot for the Carolina Panthers this year. Their year is not much different from last season. If there is a silver lining, it is that they possess their first-round draft pick this year. Last year, the Chicago Bears had their pick via trade which resulted in quarterback, Caleb Williams. Carolina is hoping that Hubbard can be a potential building block for the future. The Panthers are definitely in a rebuilding process right now, but they certainly have some promising young talent to build around with Hubbard being one of the main prospects. Considering all of this, the Panthers were smart to extend the former Oklahoma State product. 

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
USATSI_24667061_168396541_lowres-2

Chuba Hubbard Inks Four-Year Extension With Panthers

Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
Za'Darius Smith
Detroit Lions Trade for Za’Darius Smith
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 6 2024
Featured
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81)
Steelers Trade for Mike Williams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 6 2024
Featured
denver-nuggets
Aaron Gordon (Calf Strain) Out Multiple Weeks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 5 2024
Featured
Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
Commanders Trade for Marshon Lattimore
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 5 2024
Featured
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Ravens Acquire Tre’Davious White in Trade With Rams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 5 2024
Featured
Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks
Rudy Gay Announces Retirement
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top