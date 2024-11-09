Chuba Hubbard Inks Four-Year Extension With Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed running back, Chuba Hubbard, to a four-year contract extension. The deal is for reportedly $33 million with a maximum value of $37.2 million and $15 million in new fully guaranteed dollars. Hubbard talked about his new deal and elaborated on how he appreciates the positive impact it will have for he and his family.

“Definitely lifts a burden off me a little bit,” Hubbard said. “I’ve always wanted to take care of my family for life. … At the end of the day, I want to be great. I want to be a Panther for life.”

The Panthers are having another rough season, but Chuba Hubbard has been a rare positive for them this year.

Chuba Hubbard Signs Four-Year Contract Extension Worth $33 Million

Chuba Hubbard’s Impact

Hubbard is currently fifth in rushing yards with 665 yards. On top of this, he is also 10th in rushing first downs with 33 on the year. Hubbard has also logged five rushing touchdowns which is how many he had last year. He has also recorded 5.0 rushing yards per attempt, 73.9 rushing yards per game, 14.8 rushing attempts per game, and a career-best rushing success rate of 57.9 percent. Hubbard has also made a small impact in the passing game this season. So far, he has 26 receptions for 108 yards, one receiving touchdown, and a catch percentage of 89.7 percent. The fourth-year running back appears to be coming into his own this season. Considering this, the Carolina Panther expect him to be entering his prime. A major reason why the team granted him a lucrative four-year contract extension. At this rate, Chuba Hubbard could be a premier back of the league in the next couple of seasons.

A Rare Bright Spot for the Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard is arguably the lone bright spot for the Carolina Panthers this year. Their year is not much different from last season. If there is a silver lining, it is that they possess their first-round draft pick this year. Last year, the Chicago Bears had their pick via trade which resulted in quarterback, Caleb Williams. Carolina is hoping that Hubbard can be a potential building block for the future. The Panthers are definitely in a rebuilding process right now, but they certainly have some promising young talent to build around with Hubbard being one of the main prospects. Considering all of this, the Panthers were smart to extend the former Oklahoma State product.