39-year-old Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on his NFL coaching future.

Taylor has been in the league since 2012 in various coaching roles except when he spent 2016 on the University of Cincinnati coaching staff.

His first and only head coaching role has been with the Bengals since 2019.

In four seasons (including postseasons), his record is 33-38-1.

He has definite thoughts on what his coaching future will look like, and Bengals fans will be delighted to hear them.

What Taylor Said

He told The Cincinnati Enquirer:

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket…I just can’t imagine myself anywhere else.”

Zac Taylor isn't leaving Cincinnati anytime soon 😅

His desire to stay in Cincinnati is consistent with his contract.

He signed an extension during the 2022 offseason that keeps him with the Bengals through the 2026 season.

Bengals announced they signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

He Has Joe Burrow And A Super Bowl Appearance

Is Taylor’s desire to stay put a surprise?

He already led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Carson Palmer on why he thinks Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league right now.

Joe Burrow is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and many believe he could be a future Super Bowl Champion and NFL MVP as the Bengals QB1.

Taylor Needs To Protect Burrow

Among the 2023 off-season priorities will be to sign Burrow to his second contract.

He just completed his third NFL season and is extension eligible at this point.

Another priority, and it is an ongoing one, is to keep Burrow upright.

Burrow has been sacked too often in his young career.

In 49 career games, he has been sacked 153 times.

That averages to about three sacks per game.

The Bengals’ success rides on Burrow so protecting him and keeping him healthy has to be of utmost importance.

Taylor Handled The Damar Hamlin Situation Like A Seasoned Pro

Fans not familiar with Taylor got a firsthand look at him as he handled the horrific Damar Hamlin situation that unfolded during the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

Taylor was seen talking with Bills Coach Sean McDermott after Hamlin collapsed, and he also went to visit Hamlin in the hospital after the game was canceled.

He is a young coach that has the class, charisma, and success that will keep the Bengals competitive for a long time.