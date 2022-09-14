Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Dallas when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Dallas Cowboys in this non-coference matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. $1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Up To $2,500 Deposit Match T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 6. 100% Deposit Match Up To $500 T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Pick 1: Bengals -7.5 points

Cincinnati suffered a home upset to Pittsburgh, while Dallas were defeated by Tampa Bay and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out for several weeks with a wrist injury.

The Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road game and 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Cincinnati -7.5 points to cover the spread.

Back Bengals -7.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds Pick 2: Cowboys FH under 21 points

Dallas will have a difficult time scoring without Prescott, and the Dallas defense is going to make life hard for Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

The under is 6-0 in the Bengals last 6 games overall and 5-0 in the Cowboys last five games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Dallas FH under 21 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

Cowboys FH under 21 points @ -110 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds Pick 3: Cowboys under 43 points

Dallas will keep this contest from becoming a blowout and the Bengals defense is going to clamp down on journeyman QB Cooper Rush.

The under is 10-3 in the Cowboys last 13 games overall and 6-0 in Bengals last 6 games overall.

Our tip is to play the Dallas under 43 points in this AFC matchup.

Dallas under 43 points @ -110 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds