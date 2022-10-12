Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline.
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Best Bets
Cincinnati Bengals -2.0 @ -110 BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals ML @ -130 BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals over 43.5 @ -110 BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -2.0 @ -110 BetOnline
The Saints offense is beat up, and we still don’t know the status of New Orleans QB Jameis Winston. The Bengals defense is for real and the offense is too loaded. Cincinnati has stumbled a bit on offense, but the Saints defense is missing a couple of key players, and the Bengals cover the spread.
Some important trends for this matchup;
- Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds Pick 2: Cincinnati Bengals ML -130 @ BetOnline
I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Saints have numerous injuries and while they’ve managed to put points on the board, the Bengals defense is stout and No. 8 ranked DVOA defense.
Some important trends for this matchup;
- Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 road games
- Bengals are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games overall
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds Pick 3: Cincinnati Bengals over 43.5 -110 @ BetOnline
We have some highly talented offensive players in this contest, and 43.5 isn’t enough for a game played in a dome with this type of offensive talent. Bengals RB Joe Mixon has a tasty matchup against a Saints defense allowing 130 rushing yards per matchup.
