Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

philnaessens
JaMarr Chase Cincinnati Bengals
Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Cincinnati Bengals -2.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals ML @ -130 BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals over 43.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -2.0 @ -110 BetOnline

The Saints offense is beat up, and we still don’t know the status of New Orleans QB Jameis Winston. The Bengals defense is for real and the offense is too loaded. Cincinnati has stumbled a bit on offense, but the Saints defense is missing a couple of key players, and the Bengals cover the spread. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds Pick 2: Cincinnati Bengals ML -130 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Saints have numerous injuries and while they’ve managed to put points on the board, the Bengals defense is stout and No. 8 ranked DVOA defense. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 road games
  • Bengals are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games overall

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds Pick 3: Cincinnati Bengals over 43.5 -110 @ BetOnline

We have some highly talented offensive players in this contest, and 43.5 isn’t enough for a game played in a dome with this type of offensive talent. Bengals RB Joe Mixon has a tasty matchup against a Saints defense allowing 130 rushing yards per matchup. 

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Cincinnati Bengals -130 Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football
New Orleans Saints +110 Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

 

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
